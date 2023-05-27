AVN 47.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-5.41%)
May 27, 2023
Pakistan

PTI’s Ali Zaidi also quits politics

  • Condemns May 9 incidents
BR Web Desk Published May 27, 2023 Updated May 27, 2023 12:38pm
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh President Ali Haider Zaidi announced on Saturday his decision to quit politics and resign from positions within the PTI.

The initial purpose for joining politics was to contribute to the betterment of Pakistan, he said in a video message.

Affirming his commitment to serving Pakistan, Ali said he has already condemned the May 9 incidents.

“Whatever happened was wrong, and all those responsible should be brought to justice regardless of who was involved in it,” he said.

“After much deliberation, I have made the decision to quit politics. Consequently, when I step away from politics, I will also tender my resignation from positions held within the PTI, including my role as an MNA and core committee member.”

“I will bring foreign investments. I have been doing this, bringing foreign exchange and exports to the country, in the past before joining politics.

I want to again do this. I bid farewell to politics. Pakistan Armed Forces Zindabad, Pakistan Zindabad.“

Following Imran Khan’s arrest, Zaidi was also detained by the Sindh police on May 9.

Zaidi was reportedly arrested from Kalapul in Karachi where he was leading PTI workers’ protest against Imran’s arrest.

Since Imran’s arrest and subsequent bail, several PTI leaders and supporters have been detained and later released.

Moreover, dozens of lawmakers and senior politicians have left the party. The resignations include founding members, core committee leads, media strategists, and members of the social media teams, all of whom have been seen as crucial to the party.

These include Fawad Chaudhry, Asad Umar, Dr Shireen Mazari, Fayyaz Chohan and others.

Comments

EQ May 27, 2023 11:31am
The issue is that these are professionals who came into politics for betterment of the country. When their families were threatened and put in jail they also gave up. When those hoping to become martyrs turn into mercenaries this is bound to happen.
John May 27, 2023 12:00pm
Mega human rights violation...Governance by "Press Conferences"...Compromised generals have made Pakistan the laugh stock in the world!
Tulukan Mairandi May 27, 2023 12:07pm
Reprogramming. Typically carried out using videos of the reprogrammed themselves, and videos of what will happen if they are not reprogrammed successfully. It always works
Abdullah May 27, 2023 12:13pm
Damn thisnis true pti is a party of burgers
Joe May 27, 2023 12:13pm
@John, Whole world is laughing at "apoliticals" and DAReconomics!
Munir the saviour May 27, 2023 12:23pm
Quitting doesn’t pardon your atrocities. Get ready to face a long legal ordeal.
Shahid Khan May 27, 2023 01:04pm
His face says it all. What an era we are living and what a country we have!
