PTI’s Ali Zaidi also quits politics

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh President Ali Haider Zaidi announced on Saturday his decision to quit politics and resign from positions within the PTI.

The initial purpose for joining politics was to contribute to the betterment of Pakistan, he said in a video message.

Affirming his commitment to serving Pakistan, Ali said he has already condemned the May 9 incidents.

“Whatever happened was wrong, and all those responsible should be brought to justice regardless of who was involved in it,” he said.

“After much deliberation, I have made the decision to quit politics. Consequently, when I step away from politics, I will also tender my resignation from positions held within the PTI, including my role as an MNA and core committee member.”

“I will bring foreign investments. I have been doing this, bringing foreign exchange and exports to the country, in the past before joining politics.

I want to again do this. I bid farewell to politics. Pakistan Armed Forces Zindabad, Pakistan Zindabad.“

Following Imran Khan’s arrest, Zaidi was also detained by the Sindh police on May 9.

Zaidi was reportedly arrested from Kalapul in Karachi where he was leading PTI workers’ protest against Imran’s arrest.

Since Imran’s arrest and subsequent bail, several PTI leaders and supporters have been detained and later released.

Moreover, dozens of lawmakers and senior politicians have left the party. The resignations include founding members, core committee leads, media strategists, and members of the social media teams, all of whom have been seen as crucial to the party.

These include Fawad Chaudhry, Asad Umar, Dr Shireen Mazari, Fayyaz Chohan and others.