Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================================
For the YEAR Profit/ (Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
==========================================================================================================
Honda Atlas 31.03.2023 Nil 260.141 1.82 23.06.2023 12.06.2023 to
Cars (Pakistan) Ltd Year End 11.00.A.M 23.06.2023
M. AGM
Ismail Industries - - - - 16.06.2023 10.06.2023 to
Ltd 11.00.A.M 16.06.2023
EOGM
Pakistan Oilfields Lt - - - - 12.06.2023 06.06.2023 to
11.00.AM. 12.06.2023
EOGM
==========================================================================================================
Indication: Revised dates of Book Closure & AGM.
