KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/ (Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== Honda Atlas 31.03.2023 Nil 260.141 1.82 23.06.2023 12.06.2023 to Cars (Pakistan) Ltd Year End 11.00.A.M 23.06.2023 M. AGM Ismail Industries - - - - 16.06.2023 10.06.2023 to Ltd 11.00.A.M 16.06.2023 EOGM Pakistan Oilfields Lt - - - - 12.06.2023 06.06.2023 to 11.00.AM. 12.06.2023 EOGM ==========================================================================================================

Indication: Revised dates of Book Closure & AGM.

