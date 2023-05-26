AVN 47.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-4.91%)
Imran Khan appeals for immediate talks with institutions

  • Says what is being done to his party is not a solution
Published May 26, 2023
Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Friday appealed for immediate talks with all institutions, saying what is being done to his party is not a solution, Aaj News reported.

“Now is the time. The country will sort out when all its institutions sit down together with the biggest federal party and try to find solution to problems,” Imran said.

“I appeal that was what is being done is not a solution. I am explaining this because whenever I speak about holding talks, police arrive outside.”

Imran said his party was being crushed to pave the way for the same “cabal of crooks” who have looted the country for years.

Addressing “the decision-makers” in the country, Imran said Pakistan is “heading towards destruction”.

“They [PDM government] have no roadmap. The more time you are giving, the country is seeing a decline.

“This is a war for Pakistan. Don’t destroy the country in trying to eliminate the PTI,” he said.

He said the country was at a crucial juncture, and all stakeholders must sit together to find a way out.

“If we don’t take the steps now, then it will reach that point where no one can do anything. The whole salaried class will rise up in a short while when their stoves don’t turn on and their purchasing ability continues decreasing,” he said.

Aamir Latif May 26, 2023 11:18pm
You lost golden opportunity in last one year, you spread hatred and accusations and malligning every state institutions and people are..... Why government should talk to you, are you reliable, certified back tracker...
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
TimeToMovveOn May 27, 2023 12:25am
I support your election 100%. But you lost your chance. The ship has sailed. Now you look weak!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

