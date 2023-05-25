AVN 49.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-2.58%)
BAFL 29.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.9%)
BOP 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
CNERGY 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.82%)
DFML 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.77%)
DGKC 46.81 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.67%)
EPCL 43.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.8%)
FCCL 11.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
FLYNG 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
GGL 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
HUBC 67.73 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.31%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.37%)
KAPCO 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.68%)
KEL 1.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 26.94 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.9%)
MLCF 26.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
NETSOL 72.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
OGDC 75.67 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.83%)
PAEL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
PIBTL 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PPL 58.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.43%)
PRL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.32%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.87%)
SNGP 41.25 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.68%)
TELE 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.04%)
TPLP 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.14%)
TRG 92.97 Decreased By ▼ -5.48 (-5.57%)
UNITY 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
BR100 4,114 Decreased By -0.7 (-0.02%)
BR30 13,975 Decreased By -77.3 (-0.55%)
KSE100 41,030 Decreased By -87.7 (-0.21%)
KSE30 14,576 Decreased By -19.7 (-0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
May 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US debt default would impact military readiness, morale: top US general

Reuters Published May 25, 2023
Follow us

WASHINGTON: A debt default would deal significant, unambiguous damage to US national security, negatively impacting military readiness, morale and its capabilities, the top US general told a news conference on Thursday.

"I think there's no doubt whatsoever that there would be a very significant negative impact on the readiness, morale and capabilities of the United States military if we defaulted and didn't reach a debt ceiling thing," said Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

"I think it would be very, very significant without a doubt in that absolutely clear, unambiguous implications on national security."

Yellen says June 1 is 'hard deadline' for raising debt ceiling

President Joe Biden and Republican House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy were edging closer on Thursday to an agreement on raising the country's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling, according to a person familiar with the talks.

But some hardline House Republicans have pushed back against any compromise deal and insist any agreement must include sharp spending cuts.

The US Treasury has warned it could run short of funds to cover all its expenses as early as June 1, triggering a economically catastrophic default unless Congress reaches a deal.

Economists say that a default would be economically devastating, shaking financial markets worldwide, pushing borrowing costs high and provoking a deep US recession with soaring unemployment.

Joe Biden US debt Mark Milley Kevin McCarthy Us debt default

Comments

1000 characters

US debt default would impact military readiness, morale: top US general

Rupee claws back some ground, settles at 285.74 against US dollar

SBP-held forex reserves fall another $110mn, now stand at $4.2bn

CJP forms larger bench to hear pleas against commission probing audio leaks

Imran Khan condemns raid on Parvez Elahi’s residence

Imran Khan files plea in SC against imposition of military in parts of country

Maleeka Bokhari parts ways with PTI

Russia says intercepted two US strategic bombers over Baltic Sea

COAS says nation will never forgive or forget those involved in desecrating memorials of martyrs

Omar Sarfaraz Cheema, Yasmin Rashid reaffirm commitment to PTI

The Searle Company to raise Rs4.25bn through rights issue

Read more stories