AVN 53.88 Decreased By ▼ -7.92 (-12.82%)
BAFL 30.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
BOP 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.58%)
CNERGY 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
DFML 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-5.09%)
DGKC 46.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.35%)
EPCL 44.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.54%)
FCCL 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.32%)
FFL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.74%)
FLYNG 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.69%)
GGL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.93%)
HUBC 69.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.14%)
HUMNL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.6%)
KAPCO 22.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
KEL 1.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.13%)
LOTCHEM 26.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.59%)
MLCF 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.89%)
NETSOL 73.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.34%)
OGDC 76.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.44%)
PAEL 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.74%)
PIBTL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.06%)
PPL 59.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.74%)
PRL 13.96 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.16%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.65%)
SNGP 41.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.55%)
TELE 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
TPLP 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.97%)
TRG 100.96 Decreased By ▼ -3.34 (-3.2%)
UNITY 12.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
BR100 4,177 Decreased By -50.9 (-1.2%)
BR30 14,353 Decreased By -190.3 (-1.31%)
KSE100 41,442 Decreased By -391.6 (-0.94%)
KSE30 14,760 Decreased By -183.5 (-1.23%)
Brecorder Logo
May 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

SBP-held forex reserves fall $72mn, now stand at $4.31bn

  • Decrease comes on account of external debt repayment
BR Web Desk Published May 18, 2023 Updated May 18, 2023 10:40pm
Follow us

Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) decreased by $72 million, clocking in at $4.31 billion as of May 12, data released on Thursday showed.

The overall number still stands at a critical level at around a month of import cover.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $9.94 billion. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks clocked in at $5.63 billion.

“During the week ended on May 12, 2023, SBP reserves decreased by $72 million to $4,311.9 million due to external debt repayment,” said SBP in a statement.

Last week, SBP’s foreign exchange reserves decreased $74 million to $4.38 billion.

Pakistan’s reserves got a boost after the country received $300 million from the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC), the last of three disbursements.

Cumulatively, Pakistan received $2 billion from Chinese institutions. This includes $700 million from the China Development Bank and $1.3 billion from ICBC.

Moreover, China also rolled over a $2-billion loan, lending further support to Pakistan’s faltering dollar reserves.

The critical level of foreign exchange reserves underscores the need for revival of the stalled programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

While Pakistan is currently engaged in talks over its revival, the IMF has said it is looking forward to obtaining the necessary financing assurances as soon as possible to pave the way for the successful completion of the 9th Extended Fund Facility (EFF) review.

A delay in an agreement with IMF is taking a toll on the economy, and raises concerns on Pakistan’s balance of payments’ position.

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) forex SBP Forex Association of Pakistan forex reserves SBP reserves SBP Banking Services Corporation forex requirements SBP foreign exchange reserves forex unavailability forex exchange

Comments

1000 characters
TimeToMovveOn May 18, 2023 10:59pm
Honestly Pakistan has negative foreign reserves if it removes import restrictions and debt roll overs dont come through.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

SBP-held forex reserves fall $72mn, now stand at $4.31bn

Punjab police say eight people arrested trying to flee Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence

‘Energy sector’: Iran eyes greater cooperation with Pakistan, says Raisi

Border projects: Pakistan, Iran inaugurate Polan-Gabd electricity transmission line

Rupee’s slide continues, settles at 285.62 against US dollar

Imdadullah Bosal appointed Finance Secretary, replaces Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh

Govt unaware of true extent of ongoing economic crisis: Miftah Ismail

Lucky Cement’s joint venture to enhance production capacity in Iraq

KSE-100 slides 0.94% owing to volatile political situation

Malik Amin Aslam parts ways with PTI, says party has embarked on 'destructive path'

Read more stories