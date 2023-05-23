May 25th declared ‘Pakistan Martyrs’ Day’

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir announced May 25 to be marked as “Pakistan Martyrs’ Day”.

While addressing an award ceremony for martyrs and officials at the General Headquarters (GHQ) Rawalpindi, he said “every soldier and officer of the armed forces put his duty and responsibilities first regardless of regional, linguistic, and political prejudices and distinctions.”

“A strong army is the guarantor of a country’s security and unity,” he maintained.

In a statement, the military’s media affairs wing said that 51 officials were awarded the Sitara-e-Imtiaz (military), 22 were awarded the Tamgha-i-Basalat, and two officials were awarded special United Nations medals.

They were awarded for their “acts of gallantry during operations and meritorious services rendered to the nation”.

A large number of senior army officials and families of martyrs attended the event.

“Undoubtedly, we are living in a free atmosphere due to the martyrs’ sense of duty and their great sacrifices,” Gen Munir said. He termed the martyrs’ sacrifices and officials’ services a “valuable asset” and “source of pride” for the country.

“The Pakistan Army, as an institution, always remembers every individual associated with the army and his family, and our relationship as a family is a proud and exemplary one,” the COAS said.

After the supporters attacked army installations during May 9, 2023 incident—the military termed it as a “dark chapter”.

Earlier, the military also announced that all those who had vandalised military installations, including the Lahore Corps Commanders House and the GHQ entrance, would be tried under the Pakistan Army Act and the Official Secrets Act.

