IK says ready for talks with ‘powerful quarters’

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said that he was ready to form a committee for talks with the ‘powerful quarters’ and he was ready to step aside if they convince him that his exit from politics would benefit the country.

“I am forming this committee and I seek two things; if they convince me that they have a solution and the country could function better without Imran Khan, or they convince me what benefit Pakistan could gain from holding elections in October. Convince us on these two things and I am ready to retreat for the sake of the country,” the former PM said while addressing the PTI supporters through a video link here on Wednesday.

He averred that he was ready to give another chance to dialogue; he would announce the committee on Thursday (today) to hold a dialogue with those who have power in the country. “However, I am still unable to comprehend how Pakistan would benefit if the elections were held in October,” he added.

More than 10,000 workers arrested, claims Imran

He also appealed to the judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan to step in and save the country’s democracy from the meltdown. “The Constitution has been breached after May 14 and now you were our last hope; the nation was looking at you and your unity was very important for the public. It was up to you now to save this country and thus take a stand otherwise history would never forgive you. Pakistan was becoming a banana republic,” he claimed.

He pointed out that ‘they’ were destroying the country in the process of taking him out. He outlined the economic woes of the country, saying the rupee was losing its value fast and the government was using all the taxpayers’ money to pay interests. “Could not ‘they’ see that the government does not have a roadmap; Pakistan was drowning,” he asked.

Talking about the ‘persecution’ of his party leaders, workers and supporters, Khan said that fundamental rights have been suspended in the country. “Over 10,000 workers of his party have been put in jail while around 25 innocent protestors were killed by the law enforcement agencies. Even the prisoners of war have some fundamental rights, but my workers have been denied,” he claimed.

“Today, human rights violations were on the rise, which was never seen before in the country. The situation was so ugly that the detainees could only come out of the jail after speaking the magic words, ‘I am quitting the PTI’, in front of the media,” he said.

Without specifying, the former Prime Minister claimed that ‘they’ have benefited from the arson at the Lahore Corps Commander House and used it to launch a crackdown on his party. “Those behind crackdown need to get their heads checked; is it benefiting Pakistan or bringing a change in the country? Could they eliminate PTI by forcefully asking the PTI leaders to leave the party? Whoever thinks so needs to get their heads checked,” he said, adding that oppression could not suppress an idea or vision. However, he asked his party loyalists to show restraint and be patient, as the dark time would pass soon.

He was confident that the ongoing ‘oppression’ would not eliminate the PTI but would only increase its popularity. “I am confident that my ticket-holders would win the next elections,” he added.

The PTI chief also questioned the silence of human rights organisations and journalists, asking why the champions of democracy were sitting idle and silently seeing the destruction of democracy in the country; they should realise that they could also face a similar persecution tomorrow; no one would remain safe.

He castigated the government for shutting down the internet services in his area, saying its purpose was to suppress his voice; however, he would use all available resources to send his message to his supporters in future. He made a pledge with his supporters to continue with his struggle for ‘freedom’; “I am ready to face all consequences and would stand till the last ball”, adding that it was better to die than accept ‘slavery’.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023