Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Murshed always trumps the guided

Anjum Ibrahim Published May 25, 2023 Updated May 25, 2023 06:29am
“The Khan’s twitter account is increasingly in Urdu instead of English.” “Hmmm, that’s because reportedly the one managing the English version was not spiritually guided and her use of the 24th letter of the Urdu alphabet, ain, a letter with deep spiritual significance was accidental rather than proactive…”

“Don’t be facetious.”

“Oh, anyway the last message on The Khan’s official twitter account referred to jabri shaadi (coercive marriage)…”

“And who coerced whom, you reckon?”

“By definition, a murshed (spiritual guide) always trumps the guided. Anyway the reference to the marriage could be an earlier marriage, I mean both are no longer married to their previous spouse.”

“Oh one question: have you heard Usman Dar speak recently - the man who set up the Tiger Force and got the recruits to use the Nazi salute to pledge allegiance to The Khan….”

“His family members were mistreated when his house was raided but he wasn’t there so I think they took his brother instead but I have wondered if Usman Dar is any relative of Ishaq Dar.”

“Interesting that for our law enforcement agencies a brother is replaceable by a brother. I would have though a parent or a wife…”

“Does she do purdah cause if she does then…”

“For Notification Maryam Nawaz (NMN) where ever she spends a night is her chaadar and chardiwari – it could be a five-star hotel room, it could be the first class in a plane, it could…”

“Stop, anyway Ishaq and Usman have one thing in common – they only accept jabr (dominance) from one man who can deliver time and time again and…”

“Don’t be facetious – their major difference is that Ishaq is without an ain and Usman starts with an ain.”

“Indeed, anyway I don’t think the two are related. Usman Dar is still at large, I mean I haven’t heard of his arrest, last he was arrested was a year ago just ahead of a jalsa…”

“The Khan’s second tier team members must learn from the Dars and the Pindi Sheikh – don’t hang around your known residence when the chips are down, leave the country on the Prime Minister’s plane like Ishaq Dar and if you cannot avail that facility then have an alternate place which is unknown to anyone…”

“How about learning from The Buzz? The guy remains at home one year in spite of the fact that he has been labelled by the current government as at best a beneficial owner, just like NMN and at worst a facilitator (perhaps like NMN’s trainer, who will never ever settle in Middlesex county in the UK…”

“I thought Middlesex was far enough away from the Sharifs Avenfield flats for him not to get delusions of grandeur.”

“Don’t be facetious.”

