AVN 51.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.93%)
BAFL 30.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.5%)
BOP 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
CNERGY 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
DFML 10.38 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.27%)
DGKC 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
EPCL 43.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FCCL 11.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
FFL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.45%)
FLYNG 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
GGL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HUBC 67.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.71%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
KAPCO 22.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
KEL 1.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.1%)
LOTCHEM 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
MLCF 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.52%)
NETSOL 72.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.07%)
OGDC 75.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
PAEL 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.93%)
PIBTL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
PPL 58.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.78 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.03%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
SNGP 40.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
TELE 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.14%)
TPLP 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
TRG 98.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.49%)
UNITY 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.66%)
WTL 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.77%)
BR100 4,115 Decreased By -7.9 (-0.19%)
BR30 14,052 Decreased By -47.9 (-0.34%)
KSE100 41,117 Increased By 18 (0.04%)
KSE30 14,595 Decreased By -11.7 (-0.08%)
Brecorder Logo
May 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US concerned over UN official's meeting with Russian wanted by the ICC: State Dept

Reuters Published 25 May, 2023 12:00am
Follow us

WASHINGTON: The United States is "deeply concerned" by a meeting between a leading United Nations official for children and Russia's ombudsman for children's rights, who is wanted by the world's permanent war crimes court, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Wednesday.

Maria Lvova-Belova, who is accused by the International Criminal Court's prosecutor of the war crime of deporting hundreds of Ukrainian children to Russia, said on her website last week that she held a working meeting with Virginia Gamba, the special representative of the UN secretary-general for children and armed conflict.

Kyiv condemns ‘kidnappings’ as Russians foster Ukrainian kids

“We are deeply concerned that a senior UN diplomat met with a fugitive subject to an ICC arrest warrant for committing war crimes against children," Miller said at a press briefing.

"Such conduct undermines our shared commitment to protecting children in conflict zones."

US UN Russia Matthew Miller

Comments

1000 characters

US concerned over UN official's meeting with Russian wanted by the ICC: State Dept

In major blow, Fawad Chaudhry announces ‘parting ways’ with PTI

Ready to form committee for talks with ‘anyone’ in power: Imran

Pakistan will not default, reiterates Ishaq Dar

Govt considering banning Imran Khan’s PTI: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif

Fed agreed in May need for more rate hikes was 'less certain,' meeting minutes show

Rupee ends losing streak in inter-bank, but falls to 308-310 in open market

Suicide bomber kills four at Pakistan checkpoint: police

Why was president not advised to hold same-day polls, CJP Bandial asks ECP

‘Nonsensical’: economist Atif Mian slams Pakistan govt’s policies

Facebook owner Meta starts final round of layoffs

Read more stories