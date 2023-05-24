AVN 51.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.93%)
BAFL 30.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.5%)
BOP 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
CNERGY 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
DFML 10.38 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.27%)
DGKC 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
EPCL 43.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FCCL 11.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
FFL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.45%)
FLYNG 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
GGL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HUBC 67.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.71%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
KAPCO 22.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
KEL 1.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.1%)
LOTCHEM 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
MLCF 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.52%)
NETSOL 72.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.07%)
OGDC 75.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
PAEL 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.93%)
PIBTL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
PPL 58.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.78 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.03%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
SNGP 40.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
TELE 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.14%)
TPLP 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
TRG 98.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.49%)
UNITY 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.66%)
WTL 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.77%)
BR100 4,115 Decreased By -7.9 (-0.19%)
BR30 14,052 Decreased By -47.9 (-0.34%)
KSE100 41,117 Increased By 18 (0.04%)
KSE30 14,595 Decreased By -11.7 (-0.08%)
Brecorder Logo
May 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

India’s Adani Group weighs $3bn investment in Vietnam

Reuters Published 24 May, 2023 07:42pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

India’s Adani Group is exploring the possibility to invest up to $3 billion in seaport and renewable energy projects in Vietnam, the Vietnamese government said in a statement on Wednesday.

The statement came after a meeting in Hanoi on the same day between Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Karan Adani, chief executive officer of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, a unit of the cooking oil-to-coal mining conglomerate Adani Group.

“Vietnam is willing to create more favourable conditions for India’s large companies, including Adani, to invest and do business in the country,” Chinh told Karan at the meeting, according to the statement.

Two Adani Group firms to raise up to $2.57bn from the market

Chinh said Vietnam welcomed Adani’s investment, initially in Lien Chieu Port in the central city of Danang, according to the statement.

Karan told Chinh Adani would soon work with Vietnamese partners and stakeholders on specific investment projects in the country, according to the statement, which said the investment could reach $10 billion over the longer term.

Adani Enterprises Adani Adani Group Adani stocks

Comments

1000 characters

India’s Adani Group weighs $3bn investment in Vietnam

In major blow, Fawad Chaudhry announces ‘parting ways’ with PTI

Ready to form committee for talks with ‘anyone’ in power: Imran

Pakistan will not default, reiterates Ishaq Dar

Govt considering banning Imran Khan’s PTI: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif

Rupee ends losing streak in inter-bank, but falls to 308-310 in open market

Suicide bomber kills four at Pakistan checkpoint: police

Why was president not advised to hold same-day polls, CJP Bandial asks ECP

‘Nonsensical’: economist Atif Mian slams Pakistan govt’s policies

Facebook owner Meta starts final round of layoffs

ECC approves SNGPL-based fertilizer plants to operate beyond May 31 on indigenous gas

Read more stories