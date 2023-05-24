AVN 52.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.38%)
BAFL 30.39 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.3%)
BOP 3.74 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
DFML 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.46%)
DGKC 46.73 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.15%)
EPCL 44.11 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.52%)
FCCL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.59%)
FFL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
FLYNG 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.75%)
GGL 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
HUBC 68.55 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.81%)
HUMNL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
KAPCO 22.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
KEL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
LOTCHEM 26.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.3%)
MLCF 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
NETSOL 73.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.21%)
OGDC 75.81 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.88%)
PAEL 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.93%)
PIBTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
PPL 58.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.41%)
PRL 13.88 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.76%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
SNGP 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1%)
TELE 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 99.30 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.37%)
UNITY 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.77%)
BR100 4,137 Increased By 14.1 (0.34%)
BR30 14,166 Increased By 66.1 (0.47%)
KSE100 41,099 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 14,607 No Change 0 (0%)
Brecorder Logo
May 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from May 23, 2023
BR Web Desk Published 24 May, 2023 08:39am
Follow us

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Shah Mahmood Qureshi refuses to leave PTI, re-arrested outside Adiala Jail

Read here for details.

  • 5th successive decline: rupee settles at 287.15 against US dollar

Read here for details.

  • Budget on June 9: Expand tax base urgently, PM asks economic team

Read here for details.

  • Wickets tumbling: PTI MPA Bilal Ghaffar leaves party

Read here for details.

  • MoFA to discuss US sanctions on IP gas pipeline today

Read here for details.

  • Bilawal commends nations that refused to attend G20 in Srinagar

Read here for details.

  • Who threw blanket of secrecy over govt-NCA deal?: It was decision of Cabinet, IK tells NAB

Read here for details.

  • KSE-100 falls 0.23% in rangebound trading session

Read here for details.

  • In major blow, Shireen Mazari, Fayyazul Hassan Chohan quit PTI

Read here for details.

  • IK refuses to appear before ECP on June 5

Read here for details.

  • Pak Suzuki shuts motorcycle plant till June 10

Read here for details.

  • Despite challenges, Pakistan to avert default: report

Read here for details.

  • Judicial Complex violence: ATC grants Imran bail in eight cases

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

1000 characters

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

World Bank says country in want of 10m houses

MoI&P proposes steps to meet Kharif requirements

Business community held out assurance

Govt decides to set up five more anti-smuggling courts

Who threw blanket of secrecy over govt-NCA deal?: It was decision of Cabinet, IK tells NAB

IK refuses to appear before ECP on June 5

Qureshi rearrested

FBR considering documenting non-filers’ property deals

Power theft: KE moves PD for early approval of amended PPC

MoFA to discuss US sanctions on IP gas pipeline today

Read more stories