Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Shah Mahmood Qureshi refuses to leave PTI, re-arrested outside Adiala Jail

Read here for details.

5th successive decline: rupee settles at 287.15 against US dollar

Read here for details.

Budget on June 9: Expand tax base urgently, PM asks economic team

Read here for details.

Wickets tumbling: PTI MPA Bilal Ghaffar leaves party

Read here for details.

MoFA to discuss US sanctions on IP gas pipeline today

Read here for details.

Bilawal commends nations that refused to attend G20 in Srinagar

Read here for details.

Who threw blanket of secrecy over govt-NCA deal?: It was decision of Cabinet, IK tells NAB

Read here for details.

KSE-100 falls 0.23% in rangebound trading session

Read here for details.

In major blow, Shireen Mazari, Fayyazul Hassan Chohan quit PTI

Read here for details.

IK refuses to appear before ECP on June 5

Read here for details.

Pak Suzuki shuts motorcycle plant till June 10

Read here for details.

Despite challenges, Pakistan to avert default: report

Read here for details.

Judicial Complex violence: ATC grants Imran bail in eight cases

Read here for details.