MoFA to discuss US sanctions on IP gas pipeline today

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has convened an inter-ministerial meeting on Wednesday (today) to discuss progress on US sanctions on Iran-Pakistan (IP) gas pipeline, following visit of Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Resources, Musadik Malik to the United States of America (USA), well informed sources told Business Recorder.

Recently, Musadik Malik undertook a visit to the US. During his meetings with the US side, he raised among other issues; (i) US and European investment in Pakistan’s energy sector especially renewable; (ii) US waivers to Iranian energy resources/ IP gas pipeline; (iii) Turkmenistan-Afghanistan–Pakistan-India (TAPI) pipeline; (iv) inviting US for offshore drilling companies; and (v) follow-up of Pak-US Energy Dialogue.

The sources said that Ministry of Foreign Affairs has convened an inter-ministerial meeting with the concerned stakeholders led by Director General (Americas) MoFA to discuss US sanctions on IP gas pipeline, projects that could combine LNG terminal with renewable energy such as wind and power, follow-up of Pak-US Energy Dialogue including resolution of DFC wind-power projects in Jhipmir, US support for TAPI and inviting US companies for offshore drilling projects.

