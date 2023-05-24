AVN 52.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.4%)
BAFL 30.39 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.3%)
BOP 3.74 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
DFML 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.46%)
DGKC 46.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.19%)
EPCL 44.11 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.52%)
FCCL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.59%)
FFL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
FLYNG 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.75%)
GGL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
HUBC 68.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.66%)
HUMNL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
KAPCO 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
KEL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
LOTCHEM 26.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.23%)
MLCF 27.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
NETSOL 73.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.34%)
OGDC 75.99 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.12%)
PAEL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.82%)
PIBTL 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PPL 58.75 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.69%)
PRL 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.05%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
SNGP 41.59 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.22%)
TELE 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
TRG 99.45 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.53%)
UNITY 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 4,143 Increased By 20.5 (0.5%)
BR30 14,191 Increased By 91.1 (0.65%)
KSE100 41,099 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 14,607 No Change 0 (0%)
Brecorder Logo
May 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Who threw blanket of secrecy over govt-NCA deal?: It was decision of Cabinet, IK tells NAB

Fazal Sher Published May 24, 2023 Updated May 24, 2023 08:46am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former premier Imran Khan on Tuesday appeared before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) scam commonly known as the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Khan arrived at the NAB Rawalpindi office at around 11:30 am after appearing before Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) and then entered the anti-graft body office at 11:48 am for appearing before the NAB’s joint investigation team (JIT) for recording his statement. Khan left the NAB office at 4:15 pm. Security officials stopped the vehicle carrying Imran at the gate and did not allow his personal security to accompany him.

Sources said that the JIT grilled Khan regarding the record of correspondence with the NCA in the United Kingdom (UK) and freezing orders from Khan regarding the £190 million. During the interrogation, Khan told the JIT, the NAB had already obtained the “Al-Qadir Trust’s record”.

Al-Qadir Trust case: Imran skips NAB hearing

The sources said Khan further told the investigators that the record related to the £190 million was with the Cabinet Division, and he did not have access to the NCA’s records. The bureau has asked Khan to provide the record of the university’s affiliation with Punjab Higher Education and the trust deed between the trust and company, of all the accused, they said.

They said that Khan revealed before the investigation team that two members of his cabinet Shahzad Akbar and Zulfi Bukhari had played an important role in the return of £190 million to Pakistan. The NAB team asked Khan who held negotiations between Pakistan and the NCA of the UK, to this, Khan replied that the former head of the Asset Recovery Unit could give a better answer in this regard.

Sources said that the NAB team asked Khan at whose decision the deal with the NCA was kept secret. To which, Imran Khan replied that it was a unanimous decision of the cabinet. The investigators also questioned how much Imran Khan and his family contributed to the Al-Qadir Trust. Khan replied that his wife was looking after matters related to the donations.

According to reports, Imran was inside the NAB’s office, and his wife waited outside in the former premier’s bullet-proof vehicle as she was not summoned by the bureau. However, some security officials also said that Khan left Bushra Bibi in a vehicle at the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC) after it developed some mechanical problems. After some time, she moved to Lahore alone in that vehicle.

A heavy contingent of Islamabad police, Frontier Constabulary (FC), and Rangers were deployed in and around the NAB Rawalpindi office.

The city police also blocked all roads leading to the NAB Rawalpindi office.

Sources said that Khan was provided with the relevant documents and questions and directed to bring the documents with him on the next appearance.

The former prime minister did not bring sufficient documents/evidence for his defence, they said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

NAB PTI Imran Khan PTI chairman Al Qadir Trust case NAB Rawalpindi

Comments

1000 characters
WarrenDesiBuffet May 24, 2023 09:18am
As PM did Niazi know anything at all? Is he claiming ignorance as defense of a crime? What a joker
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Who threw blanket of secrecy over govt-NCA deal?: It was decision of Cabinet, IK tells NAB

World Bank says country in want of 10m houses

MoI&P proposes steps to meet Kharif requirements

Business community held out assurance

Govt decides to set up five more anti-smuggling courts

IK refuses to appear before ECP on June 5

Qureshi rearrested

FBR considering documenting non-filers’ property deals

Power theft: KE moves PD for early approval of amended PPC

MoFA to discuss US sanctions on IP gas pipeline today

Read more stories