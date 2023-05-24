AVN 52.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.4%)
BAFL 30.39 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.3%)
BOP 3.74 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
DFML 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.46%)
DGKC 46.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.19%)
EPCL 44.11 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.52%)
FCCL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.59%)
FFL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
FLYNG 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.75%)
GGL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
HUBC 68.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.66%)
HUMNL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
KAPCO 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
KEL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
LOTCHEM 26.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.23%)
MLCF 27.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
NETSOL 73.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.34%)
OGDC 75.99 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.12%)
PAEL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.82%)
PIBTL 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PPL 58.75 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.69%)
PRL 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.05%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
SNGP 41.59 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.22%)
TELE 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
TRG 99.45 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.53%)
UNITY 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 4,143 Increased By 20.5 (0.5%)
BR30 14,191 Increased By 91.1 (0.65%)
KSE100 41,099 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 14,607 No Change 0 (0%)
Brecorder Logo
May 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Budget on June 9: Expand tax base urgently, PM asks economic team

  • Chairs meeting regarding the preparation of the budget for the financial year 2023-24
Recorder Report Published May 24, 2023 Updated May 24, 2023 08:51am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has asked the economic team that concrete steps should be taken to increase the revenue by broadening the tax net.

The prime minister chaired a meeting regarding the preparation of the budget for the financial year 2023-24 and the meeting was informed that the budget for the next fiscal year will be presented on June 9, 2023, after approval from the federal cabinet.

The meeting was informed that the Pakistani economy is moving towards financial stability and the financial deficit is continuously decreasing. The prime minister was briefed on the budget preparations by the economic team. Additionally, a briefing was also given on the revised and next year’s projections of revenue.

FY24 Budget: Rs9.2trn tax collection target expected

The prime minister said that the government is making all possible efforts to reduce the economic difficulties of the common man and directed that all resources should be used to reduce the financial difficulties of the middle and poor classes.

He expressed his satisfaction that due to the timely strategy of the government, the prices of urea fertiliser are continuously decreasing, which will not only make the farmers happy, but the country will also move towards self-sufficiency in agricultural products.

The prime minister also expressed happiness over the fact that due to the better economic policies of the government, a current account surplus was achieved in the last two months after many years.

Apart from this, he directed to finalise pension reforms as soon as possible and said that a pension fund should be established by adopting a creative method so as to reduce the burden on the national treasury and make the best welfare of the pensioners possible.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Defense Khawaja Asif, Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah, Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Adviser to the Prime Minister Ahad Cheema, Minister of State for Petroleum Mussadik Malik, Special Assistants to the Prime Minister Dr Jahan Zeb Khan were present in the meeting.

Malik Ahmad Khan, Tariq Pasha, Tariq Bajwa, Attaullah Tarar, Member of National Assembly Qaisar Ahmed Sheikh, chairman Federal Board of Revenue and relevant senior government officials also participated.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Economy Federal Cabinet budget FBR tax net revenue collection PM Shehbaz Sharif Pakistan budget economic team tax collection target Economic distress FY24 budget federal budget 2023 24

Comments

1000 characters
Tulukan Mairandi May 24, 2023 08:30am
Can start by London Brother paying some of his dues
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
WarrenDesiBuffet May 24, 2023 09:16am
Do NOT go after existing tax payers! If you want to save this sinking ship then just 1) tax agricultural income as well as aarthis 2) finish property capital gains concessions and tax and normal salaried rate 3) end stupid concept of non filer by making non filer tax rates 10 times that of filer rates. But no, you will just tax those in net more.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Budget on June 9: Expand tax base urgently, PM asks economic team

MoI&P proposes steps to meet Kharif requirements

Business community held out assurance

Govt decides to set up five more anti-smuggling courts

Who threw blanket of secrecy over govt-NCA deal?: It was decision of Cabinet, IK tells NAB

IK refuses to appear before ECP on June 5

Qureshi rearrested

FBR considering documenting non-filers’ property deals

Power theft: KE moves PD for early approval of amended PPC

MoFA to discuss US sanctions on IP gas pipeline today

Read more stories