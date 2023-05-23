Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPA Bilal Ahmed Ghaffar from Karachi has announced he will leave the party and politics following the May 9 violence in which military installations were attacked.

Wickets tumbling: PTI MPA Bilal Ghaffar leaves party

Ghaffar announced his decision in a Twitter post, saying he had decided to quit after 12 years of active politics and working for the cause of a better country.

“I have decided to quit politics and will not join any political party. However, I will continue to contribute positively in my personal capacity for the betterment of the country.”

Bilal thanked his family, friends, and colleagues for their support and love throughout his journey.

“I have tried to serve my constituents with the utmost dedication and integrity and have met some wonderful people who have made a great impact in my life,” maintained Ghaffar.

His statement comes hours after PTI bigwig, Shireen Mazari and Fayyaz ul Hassan Chauhan announced to leave the party.

While Mazari said she would not take part in active politics in the future, Chauhan expressed his desire to continue politics “from a different platform.”

Earlier, PTI leaders from Sindh, Aftab Siddiqui, Mahmood Maulvi, and Jay Prakash, had also parted ways with the party.

Meanwhile, PTI chief Imran Khan claimed on Tuesday that members of his party were being forced to leave the party at “gunpoint”.

Speaking to journalists at an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad, Imran said: “People are not leaving the party on their own, they are being forced to do so, and that too at gunpoint”.

However, he maintained that he was not bothered about the development as PTI’s vote bank was set to increase following recent events.

May 9 violence

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan was arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on last on May 9.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest of PTI workers.