PARTLY FACETIOUS: ‘Crazy glue or super glue’

“The Khan can dump The Man with the Plane, he can dump The Man on whom he bestowed a senatorship against quite a few legal lacunae, he can dump The Man with whom he Shared the Same Page for at least three years, he can dump The Man Who Saved Banigala but let Zaman Park go…”

“Well as a good daddy he can’t dump his children right?”

“Indeed though he can stop them from attending his oath taking ceremony as the Prime Minister…”

“Oh dear I know where you are going but my friend I urge you to take account of the gender element.”

“He has divorced two wives.”

“OK so I guess you are implying that he can dump anyone anytime, but not his murshed (spiritual guide)?”

“Yes and I reckon it’s that additional element in his third marriage that is the glue that is so strong…”

“Agreed its cyanoacrylate glue, the industrial name for what is referred to by the non-experts in this field as crazy glue or super glue…this is no laughing matter and…”

“Well it is in a way, Nawaz Sharif and Ishaq Dar are glued together with the same crazy glue.”

“Just curious, Dar as a non-expert in chemistry would refer to this glue as crazy glue or super glue?”

“He would refer to it as an economic adhesive left by all his predecessors from around November 2017 when he slunk out of the country till his return late September 2022.”

“Right, anyway the Khan surely must know that if he…if he… How can I say this? If he can widen the circle of dumpees he may not only redeem himself in the eyes of those who love him and think no wrong of him and do not extend such emotions for his family by marriage…”

“Widen or follow the basic precept of equality notably to include all, no exceptions.”

“Ain’t gonna happen my friend. And knowing the IQ level of The Khan’s opposition - particularly Notification Maryam Nawaz (NMN) and her devotees – they may put The Third Wife behind bars and that separation may catapult The Khan’s popularity manifold because he will take decisions that are not…not…”

“Not divinely inspired?”

“Well put my friend.”

