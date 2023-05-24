AVN 52.43 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.34%)
BAFL 30.39 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.3%)
BOP 3.74 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
DFML 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.46%)
DGKC 46.79 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.28%)
EPCL 44.11 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.52%)
FCCL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.59%)
FFL 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
FLYNG 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.75%)
GGL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
HUBC 68.42 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.62%)
HUMNL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
KAPCO 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
KEL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
LOTCHEM 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
MLCF 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
NETSOL 73.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.34%)
OGDC 75.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.8%)
PAEL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
PIBTL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
PPL 58.71 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.62%)
PRL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.91%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
SNGP 41.58 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.19%)
TELE 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
TRG 99.30 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.37%)
UNITY 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 4,142 Increased By 19.5 (0.47%)
BR30 14,189 Increased By 88.4 (0.63%)
KSE100 41,099 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 14,607 No Change 0 (0%)
Brecorder Logo
May 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: ‘Crazy glue or super glue’

Anjum Ibrahim Published 24 May, 2023 05:57am
Follow us

“The Khan can dump The Man with the Plane, he can dump The Man on whom he bestowed a senatorship against quite a few legal lacunae, he can dump The Man with whom he Shared the Same Page for at least three years, he can dump The Man Who Saved Banigala but let Zaman Park go…”

“Well as a good daddy he can’t dump his children right?”

“Indeed though he can stop them from attending his oath taking ceremony as the Prime Minister…”

“Oh dear I know where you are going but my friend I urge you to take account of the gender element.”

“He has divorced two wives.”

“OK so I guess you are implying that he can dump anyone anytime, but not his murshed (spiritual guide)?”

“Yes and I reckon it’s that additional element in his third marriage that is the glue that is so strong…”

“Agreed its cyanoacrylate glue, the industrial name for what is referred to by the non-experts in this field as crazy glue or super glue…this is no laughing matter and…”

“Well it is in a way, Nawaz Sharif and Ishaq Dar are glued together with the same crazy glue.”

“Just curious, Dar as a non-expert in chemistry would refer to this glue as crazy glue or super glue?”

“He would refer to it as an economic adhesive left by all his predecessors from around November 2017 when he slunk out of the country till his return late September 2022.”

“Right, anyway the Khan surely must know that if he…if he… How can I say this? If he can widen the circle of dumpees he may not only redeem himself in the eyes of those who love him and think no wrong of him and do not extend such emotions for his family by marriage…”

“Widen or follow the basic precept of equality notably to include all, no exceptions.”

“Ain’t gonna happen my friend. And knowing the IQ level of The Khan’s opposition - particularly Notification Maryam Nawaz (NMN) and her devotees – they may put The Third Wife behind bars and that separation may catapult The Khan’s popularity manifold because he will take decisions that are not…not…”

“Not divinely inspired?”

“Well put my friend.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Ishaq Dar Imran Khan PARTLY FACETIOUS Zaman Park

Comments

1000 characters

PARTLY FACETIOUS: ‘Crazy glue or super glue’

World Bank says country in want of 10m houses

MoI&P proposes steps to meet Kharif requirements

Business community held out assurance

Govt decides to set up five more anti-smuggling courts

Who threw blanket of secrecy over govt-NCA deal?: It was decision of Cabinet, IK tells NAB

IK refuses to appear before ECP on June 5

Qureshi rearrested

FBR considering documenting non-filers’ property deals

Power theft: KE moves PD for early approval of amended PPC

MoFA to discuss US sanctions on IP gas pipeline today

Read more stories