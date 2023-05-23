India board says kit sponsorship deal with Adidas runs until 2028

BENGALURU: India’s cricket board (BCCI) said on Tuesday its kit sponsorship deal with Adidas would run until March 2028 and that players would wear the new apparel for the first time when they face Australia in the World Test Championship final next month.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah, who confirmed the deal with the German sportswear giant on Monday, said Adidas would design and manufacture jerseys, kit and other merchandise for India’s men’s, women’s and Under-19 teams.

Financial terms of the deal were not released. “We are committed to helping grow the game of cricket and could not be more excited to partner with one of the world’s leading sportswear brands, Adidas, in this journey,” he added in a BCCI statement.

“With its rich historical legacy in sports, world-class products, and strong global reach, Adidas will play an important role in driving the performance and future success of different categories of Indian cricket.”

The men’s team will wear the new kit in the WTC final at The Oval beginning June 7.

IPL to revert to home-and-away format: BCCI

In 2020, the BCCI signed a three-year deal with the Mobile Premier League’s sports merchandise brand MPL Sports to replace American sportswear manufacturer Nike.

Clothing brand Killer Jeans then stepped in as an interim sponsor after that deal ended prematurely and their contract will expire on May 31, reports said.