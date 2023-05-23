AVN 52.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.29%)
BAFL 30.37 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.96%)
BOP 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
CNERGY 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
DFML 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.16%)
DGKC 46.64 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.17%)
EPCL 44.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
FFL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
FLYNG 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
GGL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
HUBC 68.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.67%)
HUMNL 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 22.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.83%)
KEL 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
LOTCHEM 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.41%)
MLCF 26.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 72.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.07%)
OGDC 75.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
PAEL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.11%)
PIBTL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PPL 58.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.15%)
PRL 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.59%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
SNGP 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.6%)
TELE 7.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 99.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.22%)
UNITY 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.45%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.65%)
BR100 4,132 Decreased By -3.6 (-0.09%)
BR30 14,158 Decreased By -24 (-0.17%)
KSE100 41,179 Decreased By -16.5 (-0.04%)
KSE30 14,639 Decreased By -16.1 (-0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
May 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

India board says kit sponsorship deal with Adidas runs until 2028

Reuters Published 23 May, 2023 12:54pm
Follow us

BENGALURU: India’s cricket board (BCCI) said on Tuesday its kit sponsorship deal with Adidas would run until March 2028 and that players would wear the new apparel for the first time when they face Australia in the World Test Championship final next month.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah, who confirmed the deal with the German sportswear giant on Monday, said Adidas would design and manufacture jerseys, kit and other merchandise for India’s men’s, women’s and Under-19 teams.

Financial terms of the deal were not released. “We are committed to helping grow the game of cricket and could not be more excited to partner with one of the world’s leading sportswear brands, Adidas, in this journey,” he added in a BCCI statement.

“With its rich historical legacy in sports, world-class products, and strong global reach, Adidas will play an important role in driving the performance and future success of different categories of Indian cricket.”

The men’s team will wear the new kit in the WTC final at The Oval beginning June 7.

IPL to revert to home-and-away format: BCCI

In 2020, the BCCI signed a three-year deal with the Mobile Premier League’s sports merchandise brand MPL Sports to replace American sportswear manufacturer Nike.

Clothing brand Killer Jeans then stepped in as an interim sponsor after that deal ended prematurely and their contract will expire on May 31, reports said.

BCCI Adidas World Test Championship final BCCI secretary Jay Shah

Comments

1000 characters

India board says kit sponsorship deal with Adidas runs until 2028

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

Judicial Complex violence: ATC grants Imran bail in eight cases

Militants kill six at energy plant in Pakistan

Rs67bn loss caused thru misuse of subsidised RLNG for EoUs

Gas from KPD field: Initial deal inked ahead of OGDCL-SSGC GSA

FY24 Budget: Rs9.2trn tax collection target expected

Oil extends gains on higher gasoline demand, tighter supply

Swelling circular debt also affects NPPs

Use of ‘local’ parts: WPPs disagree with EDB

Russia to commence direct shipping service by 25th

Read more stories