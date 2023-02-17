AVN 64.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
BAFL 30.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.49%)
BOP 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.26%)
CNERGY 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.39%)
DFML 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.31%)
DGKC 40.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.44%)
EPCL 46.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FCCL 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.77%)
FFL 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.76%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
HUBC 66.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.3%)
HUMNL 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KAPCO 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
KEL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.27%)
LOTCHEM 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
MLCF 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
NETSOL 78.54 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.56%)
OGDC 94.31 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.3%)
PAEL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
PIBTL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
PPL 75.02 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.17%)
PRL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
SILK 0.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.30 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.12%)
TELE 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.2%)
TPLP 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
TRG 115.10 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.8%)
UNITY 13.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 4,119 Increased By 9.5 (0.23%)
BR30 14,722 Increased By 48.4 (0.33%)
KSE100 41,119 Increased By 40 (0.1%)
KSE30 15,505 Increased By 16.6 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

IPL to revert to home-and-away format: BCCI

Reuters Published 17 Feb, 2023 07:22pm
Follow us

The Indian Premier League (IPL) will return to a home-and-away format for the first time since 2019, the organising Indian cricket board (BCCI) said on Friday, bringing to an end three seasons of COVID-19 restrictions.

The entire 2020 edition and the second half of 2021’s competition were held in the United Arab Emirates following a surge in COVID-19 numbers in India.

The previous edition of the IPL was mostly played in bio-secure environments in the cities of Mumbai and Pune in the western state of Maharashtra, while Kolkata and Ahmedabad hosted playoff matches and the final.

India’s chief cricket selector resigns after undercover sting

“The 16th season of the IPL will revert to the home and away format, where all the teams will play 7 home games and 7 away games respectively in the league stage,” the BCCI said in a statement.

“A total of 70 league stage matches will be played across 12 venues over the course of 52 days.”

The league will begin with a clash between reigning champions Gujarat Titans and four-times winners Chennai Super Kings on March 31. The final will be played on May 28.

The BCCI added that the Rajasthan Royals and the Punjab Kings will play two home matches in Guwahati and Dharamshala respectively.

IPL BCCI

Comments

1000 characters

IPL to revert to home-and-away format: BCCI

President Alvi invites CEC for ‘urgent meeting’ on election date

Firing reported at police office in Karachi

Imran Khan announces Jail Bharo Tehreek from February 22

NA session adjourned without mini-budget approval

Pakistan to make and send high-quality, fireproof tents to Turkiye: PM Shehbaz

BBC tax raids put India press freedom in spotlight

Third time in 2023: Honda Atlas again raises car prices by up to Rs550,000

Import restrictions bite: Pak Suzuki extends automobile plant shutdown

Saudis join race to buy Manchester United: report

‘Jail bharo tehreek’: I will surrender before Imran Khan does, says Sheikh Rashid

Read more stories