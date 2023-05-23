Thalassemia test: Punjab govt to introduce law soon

LAHORE: The caretaker Punjab Health Minister Dr Javed Akram said on Monday that the provincial government is soon bringing a law, to make thalassemia test mandatory for every new born.

While addressing the Best Graduate Award ceremony at Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU) as a special guest, Akram said that the FJMU is bringing the plan of Well Woman Clinic while FJMU can use the Next Generation Sequencing facility at the General Hospital for the tests.

Insha’Allah, Fatima Jinnah Medical University will be brought to the world ranking. About 52 percent of Pakistan’s population consists of women, but unfortunately only one percent of land is transferred in the name of women, he added.

