AVN 52.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.06%)
BAFL 30.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.05%)
BOP 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.85%)
CNERGY 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.76%)
DFML 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.36%)
DGKC 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.86%)
EPCL 44.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
FCCL 11.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.33%)
FFL 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.79%)
FLYNG 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.88%)
GGL 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.25%)
HUBC 68.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.18%)
HUMNL 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 22.76 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
KEL 1.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.14%)
LOTCHEM 26.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.7%)
MLCF 26.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.74%)
NETSOL 72.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.55%)
OGDC 75.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-1.85%)
PAEL 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.88%)
PIBTL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
PPL 58.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-2.72%)
PRL 13.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.23%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.36%)
SNGP 41.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.31%)
TELE 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
TPLP 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
TRG 99.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.72%)
UNITY 12.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.82%)
WTL 1.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,136 Decreased By -47.7 (-1.14%)
BR30 14,182 Decreased By -211.1 (-1.47%)
KSE100 41,195 Decreased By -404.1 (-0.97%)
KSE30 14,656 Decreased By -132.8 (-0.9%)
Brecorder Logo
May 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European stocks muted as US debt ceiling concerns linger

Reuters Published 23 May, 2023 06:14am
Follow us

PARIS: European stocks were flat on Monday as investors awaited the outcome of US debt ceiling talks while assessing monetary policy outlook in the United States and Europe, with UK’s Dechra Pharmaceuticals slumping after a profit warning.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was largely unchanged, after touching a more than one-year high on Friday. Germany’s blue-chip DAX dropped 0.3% after hitting an all-time high in the prior session.

President Joe Biden and top congressional Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy were set to meet on Monday to discuss raising the federal government’s debt ceiling, just 10 days before the United States could face an unprecedented default.

“There’s always the risk that despite the positive developments, those negotiations might fall apart at the last minute and that’s what markets are concerned about,” said Andrea Cicione, head of research at TS Lombard.

Meanwhile, French ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau noted that European Central Bank interest rate hikes are likely to peak out by summer’s end, but the issue was how long rates remained elevated rather than the exact level.

On the other hand, ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane flagged that the central bank’s policy was effective and investors appeared to remain confident in the bank’s ability to bring inflation back to its 2% target.

On the data front, euro zone consumer confidence rose by 0.1 point in May from the previous month.

European stocks DAX STOXX 600 index

Comments

1000 characters

European stocks muted as US debt ceiling concerns linger

G20: China, others take the wind out of India’s sails

Elated by PTI’s woes, PM alludes to ‘origins’ of IK-COAS dispute

May 25th declared ‘Pakistan Martyrs’ Day’

Audio leaks probe: PTI challenges formation of judicial commission

Rs67bn loss caused thru misuse of subsidised RLNG for EoUs

Gas from KPD field: Initial deal inked ahead of OGDCL-SSGC GSA

FY24 Budget: Rs9.2trn tax collection target expected

Swelling circular debt also affects NPPs

Use of ‘local’ parts: WPPs disagree with EDB

Russia to commence direct shipping service by 25th

Read more stories