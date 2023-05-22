AVN 52.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.06%)
Iran appoints Guards commander as new top security official

Reuters Published 22 May, 2023
DUBAI: Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi has appointed Revolutionary Guards commander Ali Akbar Ahmadian as the country’s top security official, Iranian state media reported on Monday, replacing Ali Shamkhani.

The move comes days after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei stressed flexibility in foreign policy whenever necessary to overcome any obstacles.

Shamkhani, who was appointed the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) in 2013, served as defence minister under two-term reformist president Mohammad Khatami from 1997 to 2005.

PM, Iranian president to open border projects today

Active across the political spectrum in the Islamic Republic for decades, Shamkhani inked a China-brokered deal with Saudi Arabia in April that ended years of political rift between the regional rivals.

