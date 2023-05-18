PM, Iranian president to open border projects today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and President of Iran Seyed Ebrahim Raisi will jointly inaugurate Mand-Pishin border sustenance marketplace and the 100-MW Polan-Gabd electricity transmission line at Mand-Pishin border crossing point today (Thursday), Foreign Office said.

In a statement, Foreign Office said that one of the six border markets to be constructed along the Pak-Iran common border, the Mand-Pishin Border Sustenance Marketplace will provide a thriving platform for increasing cross-border trade, fostering economic growth and opening up new avenues of opportunity for local businesses.

“The Polan-Gabd Electricity Transmission Line plays a pivotal role in meeting the energy needs of the region, including households and businesses, by bringing-in additional 100 MW electricity from Iran,” it stated.

“The joint inauguration is a manifestation of the strong commitment of Pakistan and Iran to uplift welfare of residents of the neighbouring provinces of Balochistan and Sistan-o-Baluchestan, respectively. It also serves as a significant stride forward in the bilateral relationship between the two countries,” it added.

