APCC meets on June 2 to propose PSDP budget

Zaheer Abbasi Published 22 May, 2023 06:23am
ISLAMABAD: Annual Plan Coordination Committee (APCC) meeting will be held on June 2 to propose public sector development programme (PSDP) budget for the next fiscal year to the National Economic Council (NEC) for the next fiscal 2023-24.

Source said that the Ministry of Planning and Development has proposed to the Prime Minister Office that National Economic Council (NEC) be convened in dates from June 3-6, couple of days ahead of the budget date of June 9 2023 under consideration if everything goes as per plan.

PSDP 2022-23: Rs371bn authorised for uplift projects till date

Sources said that the Secretary planning, development and reforms will chair the Annual plan coordination committee meeting for recommending macroeconomic and development plans for the next budget fiscal year 2023-24. The NEC to be presided over by the Prime Minister and attended by the Chief Ministers of the provinces, AJK Prime Minister and Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan would grant final approval of the macroeconomic and development plan for the next fiscal year after some changes if needed.

A meeting of the National Accounts Committee to finalize national accounts to compute the performance of various economic sectors is now likely to be held either on today (Monday) or tomorrow (Tuesday) after postponement. When contacted an official maintained that the meeting has not so far been scheduled for today (Monday).

The official on condition of anonymity said that Commerce Ministry is likely to propose $30 billion export target for next fiscal year 2023-24 and import target is most likely $62 billion in the next fiscal year 2023-24.

