AVN 53.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.78%)
BAFL 30.59 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.63%)
BOP 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.34%)
CNERGY 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.46%)
DFML 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
DGKC 46.51 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.89%)
EPCL 44.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
FCCL 11.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
FFL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.62%)
FLYNG 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
GGL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
HUBC 69.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.75%)
KAPCO 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
KEL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.07%)
LOTCHEM 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.29%)
MLCF 27.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.7%)
NETSOL 73.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.98%)
OGDC 77.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.59%)
PAEL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
PIBTL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.06%)
PPL 60.29 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.93%)
PRL 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
SILK 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.81%)
TELE 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
TPLP 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.12%)
TRG 100.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.56%)
UNITY 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,183 Increased By 5.8 (0.14%)
BR30 14,393 Increased By 40.6 (0.28%)
KSE100 41,599 Increased By 157.1 (0.38%)
KSE30 14,788 Increased By 28.3 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
May 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper rebounds on optimism over US debt talks

Reuters Published 22 May, 2023 06:23am
Follow us

LONDON: Copper prices rebounded on Friday on hopes that US politicians will seal a deal to avert a federal debt default and as investors adjusted positions ahead of the weekend.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 1% at $8,254.50 a tonne by 1600 GMT after sliding 1.6% in the previous session.

US Comex copper futures rose 1.1% to $3.73 a lb.

Wider financial markets marched higher after Democratic negotiators told President Joe Biden on Friday that they are making “steady progress” in talks with Republicans in an effort to avoid a US default.

Later on Friday, a Republican said talks had been paused, while the White House said a deal remained possible.

“We’ve seen this so many times; both sides of the aisle show some brinkmanship, but then come together for a deal,” said Nitesh Shah, a commodity strategist at WisdomTree.

“A lot of cyclical assets are moving one day up, one day down, dependent on what’s going on with the debt situation. Markets are nervous, there’s a high risk of an accident.” A slightly weaker dollar index also supported the market, making commodities priced in the US currency cheaper for buyers using other currencies.

Also boosting the market were some speculators closing out short-term bearish positions ahead of the weekend, one trader said.

The copper market however faces headwinds in the coming weeks, with weak demand in China and potential recession in the United States and Europe, analysts said.

“Along with weak Chinese demand, a strong US dollar on the back of robust US economic data and hawkish comments from the Fed have placed a cap on copper and commodity prices in general,” said Sabrin Chowdhury, head of commodities at BMI.

The industrial metal used as a gauge of economic health is down nearly 15% from January highs.

The discount of LME cash versus the three-month contract hit $54.25 a tonne this week, the biggest since September 2017, indicating healthy short-term supplies. It traded at $49.50 on Friday.

In other metals, LME aluminium slipped 0.2% to $2,280 a tonne, nickel climbed 1.9% to $21,340, zinc gained 0.9% to $2,481, lead jumped 2% to $2,096 and tin advanced 1.5% to $25,385.

Copper Copper prices LME US debt Copper market US Comex copper

Comments

1000 characters

Copper rebounds on optimism over US debt talks

Delayed notifications: Wind energy association not happy with Power Division

PM accuses PTI of committing anti-state acts

More than 10,000 workers arrested, claims Imran

ECC approves Rs1.146bn through TSG for trade missions

Personal data protection bill finalised

Tobacco industry: FBR anticipates Rs200bn collection on FED hike

APCC meets on June 2 to propose PSDP budget

G7 leaders outline ‘de-risk, not decouple’ approach to China

Bilawal arrives in AJK to protest India’s violation of international laws

FTO asks FBR to conduct ‘withholding audit’ of NHA

Read more stories