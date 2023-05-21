AVN 53.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.78%)
BAFL 30.59 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.63%)
BOP 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.34%)
CNERGY 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.46%)
DFML 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
DGKC 46.51 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.89%)
EPCL 44.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
FCCL 11.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
FFL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.62%)
FLYNG 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
GGL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
HUBC 69.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.75%)
KAPCO 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
KEL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.07%)
LOTCHEM 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.29%)
MLCF 27.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.7%)
NETSOL 73.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.98%)
OGDC 77.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.59%)
PAEL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
PIBTL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.06%)
PPL 60.29 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.93%)
PRL 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
SILK 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.81%)
TELE 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
TPLP 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.12%)
TRG 100.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.56%)
UNITY 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,183 Increased By 5.8 (0.14%)
BR30 14,393 Increased By 40.6 (0.28%)
KSE100 41,599 Increased By 157.1 (0.38%)
KSE30 14,788 Increased By 28.3 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
May 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukraine conflict shows need for defence pact with US: Papua New Guinea

Reuters Published 21 May, 2023 10:25am
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

SYDNEY: Papua New Guinea said it will sign a defence agreement with the United States, ahead of a deal with Australia and despite opposition party concerns it could upset China, because the Ukraine conflict shows the need for military capability.

On Monday, the Pacific island nation will host visits by United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, New Zealand’s Chris Hipkins and other Pacific island leaders.

While Modi’s visit is expected to focus on trade, Blinken will also sign a defence cooperation agreement (DCA) with PNG Prime Minister James Marape, the two nations have said.

The defence agreement would boost PNG’s defence infrastructure and capability after decades of neglect, a PNG government statement said on Saturday.

Highlighting domestic political sensitivity over taking sides in the strategic competition between the United States and China, the statement said the deal would “not stop Papua New Guinea from working with other nations including China”.

The defence agreement also will not give visiting US military personnel immunity for criminal conduct, the statement said. “Assets developed under DCA will be owned by PNG Government,” it said. PNG says the DCA is about building defence capabilities because border disputes are “inevitable in the future”.

Australia cancels Quad meeting in Sydney after Biden postponement

“Papua New Guinea does not have enemies but it pays to be prepared” it added, noting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

China, a major infrastructure provider to the Pacific islands, has sought to increase its security role, signing a security pact with Solomon Islands that prompted criticism from the United States and its allies about Beijing’s intentions.

A Chinese military delegation led by Song Yanchao, the deputy director of the People’s Liberation Army’s office for international military cooperation, visited PNG in March.

Marape and Fiji’s Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabukua will raise investment, trade and climate change mitigation in their meetings with Blinken and Modi on Monday, the two leaders said in a statement on Sunday.

Marape said in a press conference on Friday that India and the Pacific had “common history - we come from the past of being ruled by colonial nations”.

He hoped India could be an easier and faster partner for smaller nations to build trade and economic ties with, he said.

Narendra Modi China United States Ukraine Chris Hipkins Antony Blinken Papua New Guinea Ukraine crisis Pacific island nation Russia’s invasion Ukraine Sitiveni Rabukua

Comments

1000 characters

Ukraine conflict shows need for defence pact with US: Papua New Guinea

G7 communique: Enraged China voices ‘strong dissatisfaction’

Country receives $15.4bn in financing during Jul-Apr

Jul-Apr: petroleum group imports show 17.96pc negative growth

Trials of those involved in attacks start, army says

Five IHC judges meet CJP

Oil supply won't be affected by stricter price cap enforcement: IEA

Unsatiated traders seek more tax incentives

G7 stiffens resolve to thwart Russia, gives Zelenskiy chance to win over fence sitters

Proposed policy: Local refineries: Finance Div for adequate tariff protection

Commitment to highly decarbonised road sector by 2030 reaffirmed

Read more stories