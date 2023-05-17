AVN 62.65 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.15%)
BAFL 30.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.45%)
BOP 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.13%)
CNERGY 3.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.18%)
DFML 11.19 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (13.37%)
DGKC 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.05%)
EPCL 45.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
FCCL 12.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.86%)
FFL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.4%)
FLYNG 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.72%)
GGL 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
HUBC 70.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.49%)
HUMNL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.53%)
KAPCO 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
KEL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.05%)
LOTCHEM 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.09%)
MLCF 27.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.67%)
NETSOL 74.83 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.46%)
OGDC 79.30 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (2.59%)
PAEL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.36%)
PIBTL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.52%)
PPL 60.10 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.62%)
PRL 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.45%)
SNGP 42.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.08%)
TELE 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.51%)
TPLP 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
TRG 104.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.32%)
UNITY 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,246 Increased By 6.5 (0.15%)
BR30 14,635 Decreased By -10.6 (-0.07%)
KSE100 41,981 Decreased By -25.6 (-0.06%)
KSE30 15,016 Decreased By -9.8 (-0.06%)
Brecorder Logo
May 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Australia cancels Quad meeting in Sydney after Biden postponement

Reuters Published 17 May, 2023 09:35am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

SYDNEY: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Wednesday a Quad summit would not go ahead in Sydney next week without US President Joe Biden, who postponed his trip to Australia due to debt ceiling negotiations in Washington.

Albanese said the leaders of Australia, the United States, India and Japan would instead meet at the G7 in Japan this weekend, after Biden canceled a trip to Sydney on the second leg of his upcoming Asia trip, which was also to have included a visit to Papua New Guinea.

“The Quad leaders meeting will not be going ahead in Sydney next week. We, though will be having that discussion between Quad leaders in Japan,” Albanese told a news conference.

A bilateral programme in Sydney with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi could still go ahead next week, Albanese said.

Albanese did not comment on whether Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida would still visit Sydney next week. The Quad is an informal group that promotes an open Indo-Pacific. Beijing sees it as an attempt to push back against its growing influence in the region.

Asia Society Policy Institute senior fellow Richard Maude said the cancellation of Biden’s visit to Papua New Guinea, which would have been the first visit by an American president to an independent Pacific islands nation, could set back Washington’s battle for influence with Beijing in the region.

“The mantra in the region is all about turning up.

India, Australia aim to boost economic, defence ties at first summit of PMs

Turning up is half the battle. China turns up all the time, and so the optics aren’t great,“ Maude, a former Australian intelligence chief, told a panel discussion on the Quad on Wednesday.

India and Australia are not part of the G7 group of seven rich nations - Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States - but have been invited to attend the summit in Japan.

India Japan Papua New Guinea President Joe Biden G7 group Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Washington DC Quad summit

Comments

1000 characters

Australia cancels Quad meeting in Sydney after Biden postponement

Intra-day update: rupee slightly stronger against US dollar

Chancery building in Washington: Cabinet approves $7.1m sale price

Power sector subsidy: Finance shows willingness to allocate Rs450bn

ECC approves Rs5.57bn TSG for urea subsidy

Second consecutive month: Pakistan posts $18m current account surplus in April

NHA has not received any money from PM’s package for Balochistan, Senate body told

Budget measures regarding new housing societies: FBR, provinces to document ‘plot file’ trading

Rising steel smuggling from Iran, Afghanistan: PALSP issues ‘stern warning’ to FBR

‘Contempt of parliament’ bill passed by NA: Legislature vies for institutional hegemony?

CJP says his ‘Good to see you’ remark misreported

Read more stories