Punjab Governor for strong liaison between industry, academia

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Muhammad Baleegh-ur-Rehman has stressed the need of close linkage of industry with the academia.

Speaking at the concluding session of Pakistan Chemical Forum at Expo Centre, he said that inauguration of barter trading market at Pakistan Iran border and import of energy from the neighbouring country was a good omen.

“Prime Minister Pakistan and Iranian President have inaugurated barter trading market. We are going to import energy from Iran. Such steps are a good omen for the country,” the Governor said.

Three day event arranged by Pakistan Chemistry Council and B2B Media (Pvt) Limited concluded on Saturday that provided a platform for industry-academia linkage and also served as a milestone step for enhancing the exports of Pakistan in general, and image building of the country at the international level in particular.

A vast range of products from local and foreign companies were displayed at more than 250 stalls. More than 120 delegates from Europe, Japan, China and Middle East attended the exhibition. Seminars and conferences were also part of this show where participants got a chance to attend presentations of key personnel from industry and academia.

