AVN 53.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.78%)
BAFL 30.59 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.63%)
BOP 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.34%)
CNERGY 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.46%)
DFML 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
DGKC 46.51 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.89%)
EPCL 44.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
FCCL 11.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
FFL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.62%)
FLYNG 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
GGL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
HUBC 69.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.75%)
KAPCO 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
KEL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.07%)
LOTCHEM 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.29%)
MLCF 27.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.7%)
NETSOL 73.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.98%)
OGDC 77.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.59%)
PAEL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
PIBTL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.06%)
PPL 60.29 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.93%)
PRL 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
SILK 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.81%)
TELE 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
TPLP 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.12%)
TRG 100.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.56%)
UNITY 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,183 Increased By 5.8 (0.14%)
BR30 14,393 Increased By 40.6 (0.28%)
KSE100 41,599 Increased By 157.1 (0.38%)
KSE30 14,788 Increased By 28.3 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
May 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Losing sparkle: Russia sanctions loom over India’s diamond hub

AFP Published 20 May, 2023 04:00pm
<p>In this photograph taken on May 31, 2022, a diamond is kept under the microscope during examination at a factory in Surat. Photo: AFP</p>

In this photograph taken on May 31, 2022, a diamond is kept under the microscope during examination at a factory in Surat. Photo: AFP
Follow us

NEW DELHI: The prospect of fresh G7 sanctions on Russia’s diamond trade weighs heavy on India’s diamond hub of Surat, already reeling from supply cuts and falling demand.

In this photograph taken on May 31, 2022, a trader examines the diamonds at a trading market in Surat. The prospect of fresh G7 sanctions on Russia’s diamond trade weighs heavy on India’s diamond hub of Surat, already reeling from supply cuts and falling demand. Photo: AFP
In this photograph taken on May 31, 2022, a trader examines the diamonds at a trading market in Surat. The prospect of fresh G7 sanctions on Russia’s diamond trade weighs heavy on India’s diamond hub of Surat, already reeling from supply cuts and falling demand. Photo: AFP

Some 90 percent of the world’s diamonds are cut and polished in the bustling port.

A world away from the glamourous boutiques of New York or Tokyo, hundreds of thousands of craftsmen sweat over gemstones in around 4,000 workshops in the city, cutting and setting them into sparkling jewellery.

In total around a million people, including dealers and suppliers, are involved in the industry in Gujarat, India’s westernmost state.

Employees examine diamonds at a factory in Surat. Photo: AFP
Employees examine diamonds at a factory in Surat. Photo: AFP

Russian mining giants such as Alrosa traditionally accounted for over a third of India’s rough diamonds.

G7 to discuss diamond trade with future Russia sanctions in mind

But supplies have shrunk in the months since Western sanctions cut Russia off from the SWIFT international payments network in March last year over its invasion of Ukraine.

At the same time, Indian exports of cut and polished diamonds have slumped with US and European firms refusing to buy diamonds sourced from Russia.

Leaders of the G7 countries meeting in Hiroshima in Japan on Friday pledged to restrict trade in Russian diamonds – worth $4-5 billion a year – including using high-tech methods of tracing.

Britain went further and announced it would introduce an outright ban on Russian diamonds.

Rameshbhai Zilriya, president of the Diamond Workers Union Gujarat, said fresh sanctions would sound the death knell for the industry.

“Workers are already suffering because of Russian supply issues and a drop in demand. There have been widespread job losses and this problem will only get exacerbated now,” he told AFP.

“In the last 15 days eight workers have killed themselves. Now the situation will only become worse.”

‘A big problem’

Russia has been a strategic ally of India for decades, and Delhi is yet to publicly condemn Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.

But the diamond industry’s most lucrative customers are Western firms required to comply with sanctions regimes.

Traders say the likes of Signet, Tiffany & Co, Chopard and Pandora are refusing to buy Russian stones.

Indian exports of cut and polished diamonds stood at $1.32 billion in April, data from The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) shows – a slump of 39 percent, or more than $800 million, on a year earlier.

GJEPC chairman Vipul Shah said the industry would wait and watch what kinds of sanctions are imposed on Russian diamonds.

“Russia is one of our largest suppliers… Supply is going to be a constraint and we will be facing a big problem,” he said.

The “immediate issue is of employment”, he added. “It is going to be severely affected.”

India Russia Diamonds Tiffany Chopard

Comments

1000 characters

Losing sparkle: Russia sanctions loom over India’s diamond hub

NAB declares PM Shehbaz 'innocent' in Ashiana Housing case

Slow growth, rising inflation: SBP projects a double whammy for country

LHC declares acceptance of 72 PTI MNAs’ resignations illegal

IK says had ‘no dialogue’ with army after unrest

US debt talks on knife edge

Russia says supplying F-16 jets to Ukraine would carry 'colossal' risks for West

G7 wants 'stable' China relations, warns on 'militarisation'

G7 to agree tools to counter Chinese economic ‘coercion’

IK refuses home search by police, sets his own terms

Local, foreign assets: Rs9bn CVT collected so far

Read more stories