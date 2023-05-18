AVN 53.90 Decreased By ▼ -7.90 (-12.78%)
BAFL 30.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.52%)
BOP 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.58%)
CNERGY 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
DFML 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-5.09%)
DGKC 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.23%)
EPCL 44.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.2%)
FCCL 11.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.65%)
FFL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.43%)
FLYNG 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.03%)
GGL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.93%)
HUBC 69.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.96%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.11%)
KAPCO 22.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.61%)
KEL 1.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.6%)
LOTCHEM 26.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.77%)
MLCF 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.89%)
NETSOL 74.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.27%)
OGDC 76.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.41%)
PAEL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.35%)
PIBTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
PPL 59.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.59%)
PRL 13.96 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.16%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.65%)
SNGP 41.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.67%)
TELE 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
TPLP 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.21%)
TRG 101.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.05 (-2.92%)
UNITY 12.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 4,177 Decreased By -50.9 (-1.2%)
BR30 14,353 Decreased By -190.3 (-1.31%)
KSE100 41,442 Decreased By -391.6 (-0.94%)
KSE30 14,760 Decreased By -183.5 (-1.23%)
Brecorder Logo
May 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

G7 to discuss diamond trade with future Russia sanctions in mind

Reuters Published 18 May, 2023 02:58pm
Follow us

HIROSHIMA: Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) nations will discuss how to trace Russian diamond trade at a summit this week with the aim of imposing restrictions at a later stage, an EU official said on Thursday. “You can expect this to be mentioned in the G7 communique,” an EU official told reporters in a briefing.

The official said there would not be an agreement at this stage, but he was confident that talks between leaders in Hiroshima, Japan, between May 19-21 would open the door to putting a system in place before restrictions were implemented.

Poland in April presented a proposal for a new set of sanctions on Russia for waging war against Ukraine, including oil and diamond imports, but the debate over the precious gems has been complex in the European Union. While some states have called for sanctions, Belgium - home to the world’s biggest diamond trading hub in Antwerp - has rejected restrictions.

The Antwerp World Diamond Centre has said sanctions would take away some 30% of its business and benefit rival trade hubs, adding clients should be allowed to decide themselves if they wanted Russian gems.

The EU official said given the size of the market there would need to be a broader discussion with countries such as this year’s G20 host India, which do not necessarily fully back Western sanctions on Russia.

India’s prime minister has been invited to the G7 summit.

EU, UK closer to signing delayed deal on financial services

“We have large supporters of Ukraine and then swing states which we need to be careful with. We would like to engage in a dialogue with them,” the official said.

The official added the priority for G7 leaders was to discuss how to stop existing sanctions being circumvented.

European Union European Central Bank Group of Seven World Diamond Centre Russian diamond trade

Comments

1000 characters

G7 to discuss diamond trade with future Russia sanctions in mind

Border projects: Pakistan, Iran inaugurate Polan-Gabd electricity transmission line

‘Energy sector’: Iran eyes greater cooperation with Pakistan, says Raisi

Rupee’s slide continues, settles at 285.62 against US dollar

IHC orders Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s release

Govt unaware of true extent of ongoing economic crisis: Miftah Ismail

Lucky Cement’s joint venture to enhance production capacity in Iraq

IMF board approves $3 billion Ghana loan agreement

Tesla discussed car, battery-making incentives with Indian officials

UK telecoms firm BT to axe up to 55,000 jobs by 2030

Stalled bailout: Govt to stick it out despite IMF procrastination

Read more stories