  • Important updates from May 19, 2023
BR Web Desk Published May 20, 2023 Updated May 20, 2023 08:47am
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • 3rd successive decline: rupee settles at 285.82 against US dollar

Read here for details.

  • NAB team visits Imran’s residence to serve summon in Al-Qadir Trust case

Read here for details.

  • Lahore ATC grants Imran Khan pre-arrest bail in 3 cases

Read here for details.

  • Electricity generation in Pakistan declines 23% YoY in April

Read here for details.

  • IMF is baulking probably due to political unrest in Pakistan, says Bloomberg

Read here for details.

  • Attack on Jinnah House brought ‘disgrace’ to country: Imran

Read here for details.

  • PM vows every possible support to UAE investors

Read here for details.

  • Slow growth, rising inflation: SBP projects a double whammy for country

Read here for details.

  • Rs1.25/unit hike in consumer tariff also sought: KP govt urges Centre to clear Rs62bn NHP dues

Read here for details.

  • LHC declares acceptance of 72 PTI MNAs’ resignations illegal

Read here for details.

News briefing

