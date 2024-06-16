AIRLINK 81.10 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.25%)
PM Shehbaz, King of Bahrain admire strong ties between two countries

APP Published June 16, 2024 Updated June 16, 2024 05:35pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa on Sunday held a cordial telephone conversation to exchange warm greetings on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha and expressed their mutual respect and admiration for the strong historical ties between Pakistan and Bahrain, built on shared values and cultural affinities.

The prime minister acknowledged and appreciated Bahrain’s support and cooperation in various fields over the years. In particular, he thanked King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa for his respect and affection towards Pakistan, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Eid-ul-Adha 2024: Zil Hajj moon sighted in Pakistan, first day of Eid on June 17

“The two leaders reaffirmed the commitment of both nations to further strengthen bilateral relations, enhance economic cooperation, and work closely to promote regional peace and security”, the press statement added.

While fondly recalling King Hamad’s historic visit to Pakistan in 2014, the prime minister reiterated his warm and cordial invitation to the Bahrainian King to undertake an official visit to Pakistan at his earliest convenience.

The telephone call reflected the warm and friendly relations between Pakistan and Bahrain, with a shared desire to further deepen their fraternal ties.

