Pakistan

PM Shehbaz, President Erdogan reaffirm further cementing bilateral ties between Pakistan, Turkiye

APP Published June 16, 2024 Updated June 16, 2024 09:38pm

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen bilateral cooperation between the two countries in various fields, including trade, investment, defence, and tourism.

They celebrated the strong bonds of friendship and brotherhood between Pakistan and Turkiye that were rooted in shared values, history, and cultural affinities.

Both leaders held a warm and cordial telephone conversation, exchanging greetings and best wishes on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Prime Minister Sharif and President Erdogan also discussed ways to promote peace, stability, and prosperity in the region and beyond.

“They expressed serious concern about the current situation in Palestine while urging the international community to redouble peace efforts to end the misery and suffering of the innocent Palestinians. The two leaders agreed to continue working together to address common challenges and to support each other’s core national interests,” the press statement further added.

The warm conversation between the two leaders was a testament to the strong and enduring relationship between Pakistan and Turkiye, and their commitment to continuing their close cooperation in the days ahead.

To this end, the prime minister reiterated his cordial invitation to President Erdogan to undertake an official visit to Pakistan at his earliest convenience so as to convene the 7th session of the High-Level Strategic Consultative Council (HLSCC).

Earlier, the premier held a cordial telephonic conversation with King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa to exchange warm greetings on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha and expressed their mutual respect and admiration for the strong historical ties between the two countries, built on shared values and cultural affinities.

The prime minister acknowledged and appreciated Bahrain’s support and cooperation in various fields over the years. In particular, he thanked King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa for his respect and affection towards Pakistan, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

