AVN 53.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.83%)
BAFL 30.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.34%)
CNERGY 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.87%)
DFML 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
DGKC 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.87%)
EPCL 44.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.34%)
FCCL 12.04 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.84%)
FFL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.62%)
FLYNG 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.03%)
GGL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
HUBC 69.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.46%)
KAPCO 22.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
KEL 1.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.91%)
MLCF 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
NETSOL 74.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.4%)
OGDC 77.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.46%)
PAEL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
PIBTL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.55%)
PPL 60.34 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (2.01%)
PRL 13.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.86%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.82%)
SNGP 42.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.72%)
TELE 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.94%)
TPLP 12.53 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.37%)
TRG 101.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.15%)
UNITY 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
WTL 1.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,183 Increased By 5.8 (0.14%)
BR30 14,382 Increased By 28.7 (0.2%)
KSE100 41,599 Increased By 157.1 (0.38%)
KSE30 14,788 Increased By 28.3 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
May 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

IMF is baulking probably due to political unrest in Pakistan, says Bloomberg

BR Web Desk Published 19 May, 2023 03:10pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

Heightened political uncertainty in Pakistan is “probably one of the reasons” the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is hesitant to revive the stalled bailout package, stated Bloomberg in a note on Friday.

Ankur Shukla and Abhishek Gupta, at Bloomberg Economics, said “capital is fleeing Pakistan because there is a growing risk that the IMF will not deliver a bailout, which is needed for the country to avoid default in the fiscal year starting from July”.

The remarks come as Pakistan and the IMF remain in talks for the resumption of the multi-billion dollar programme, which has been stalled since November last year.

“Political unrest is probably one of the reasons the IMF is baulking,” the note said.

“The country’s leadership has been unstable since Khan was ousted as prime minister in a no-confidence vote in April 2022. Khan’s arrest this month (he was released after one day) has escalated the face-off between him and the government, as well as the army,” the note added.

The report highlighted that the rupee plunged to a record low of 299 per dollar after Khan’s arrest last week, but has since clawed back some gains and settled back at 285 after his release.

“The currency will likely fall further if Khan and the government continue to clash and/or if the IMF chooses not to provide loans,” it added.

Pakistan saw a fresh wave of violence last week in the aftermath of Imran Khan’s arrest with protesters ransacking state and private property, prompting the government to deploy army troops in two provinces as well as the federal capital.

At least nine people died in the unrest, police and hospitals have said, while hundreds of police officers were injured.

The government made several arrests, which targeted top leadership of Khan’s party – the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) – as well as his supporters with reports suggesting more than 4,000 people have been detained.

Khan, freed on bail later, condemned the violence that ensued, but called for protests as he pushed ahead on his call for elections. Talks on holding polls failed earlier.

At the same time, the country’s economy has continued to bear the burden of mounting debt and falling foreign exchange reserves. Talks of default gathered steam again before Finance Minister Ishaq Dar moved to pacify markets.

The worsening economic situation has also kept the currency market under pressure for months.

Pakistan IMF Imran Khan currency IMF programme IMF and Pakistan Default political unrest

Comments

1000 characters
Tulukan Mairandi May 19, 2023 03:12pm
Nobody will lend a paddle to a sinking ship. It will sink anyway. Likewise IMF will never release the tranche to Pakistan. A default can no longer be avoided.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

IMF is baulking probably due to political unrest in Pakistan, says Bloomberg

Lahore ATC grants Imran Khan pre-arrest bail in 3 cases

3rd successive decline: rupee settles at 285.82 against US dollar

Attack on Jinnah House brought ‘disgrace’ to country: Imran

Electricity generation in Pakistan declines 23% YoY in April

China opposes G20 tourism meeting in IIOJK: CNN-News 18

Nadal to miss French Open, 2024 likely to be last year of career

Oil rebounds on fading risk of US debt default

Fintech Abhi acquires equity stake in Universal Network System

PD’s FY24 uplift projects: Rs50bn indicative budget ceilings approved

Read more stories