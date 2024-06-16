Electricity rate reduction for industries will boost exports, says power minister

Power Minister Sardar Awais Leghari said Sunday the government’s decision to reduce electricity tariffs for industries will boost industrial activity and exports, Radio Pakistan reported.

Talking to the media in Dera Ghazi Khan, he said revolutionary measures are being taken to bring improvement in the power distribution system.

The minister said that the government is taking effective steps to address power sector issues, including electricity theft.

He reiterated the goal of eliminating electricity theft nationwide to provide cheaper electricity to the public.

PM Shehbaz says departments causing financial losses to be shut down

Leghari also pointed out the government’s progress in reducing electricity rates for industries by 10.69 rupees which will surely boost industrial activity and create more job opportunities.

Industrial sector: PM announces major power tariff cut

He assured that the government is aware of the farmers’ issues and it is working to provide maximum relief to the masses.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced earlier on Saturday that government institutions causing massive losses would be closed.

In his address to the nation, the premier said: “I have decided to close institutions that have become a burden instead of offering assistance,” adding that a ministerial committee has been formed.

“I will come to you with a new message in a couple of months,” PM Shehbaz said. “I think it will be a big step to reduce expenses and save funds.”

The premier mentioned his recent trips to China and the Middle East, saying that commitments for investment were secured during the visits.