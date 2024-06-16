AIRLINK 81.10 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.25%)
BOP 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.05%)
CNERGY 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.68%)
DFML 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-3.33%)
DGKC 93.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.77%)
FCCL 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.32%)
FFBL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.35%)
FFL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.39%)
GGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
HASCOL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.68%)
HBL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (3.2%)
HUBC 145.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.48%)
HUMNL 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.77%)
KEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.33%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.29%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.92%)
OGDC 131.70 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (1.9%)
PAEL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-3.79%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.42%)
PPL 120.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.2%)
PRL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.85%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-6.85%)
SEARL 59.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.01%)
SNGP 65.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.46%)
SSGC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.63%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
TRG 64.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
UNITY 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 8,052 Increased By 75.9 (0.95%)
BR30 25,581 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.08%)
KSE100 76,707 Increased By 498.6 (0.65%)
KSE30 24,698 Increased By 260.2 (1.06%)
Jun 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Electricity rate reduction for industries will boost exports, says power minister

  • Sardar Awais Leghari says revolutionary measures are being taken to bring improvement in the power distribution system
BR Web Desk Published June 16, 2024 Updated June 16, 2024 02:24pm

Power Minister Sardar Awais Leghari said Sunday the government’s decision to reduce electricity tariffs for industries will boost industrial activity and exports, Radio Pakistan reported.

Talking to the media in Dera Ghazi Khan, he said revolutionary measures are being taken to bring improvement in the power distribution system.

The minister said that the government is taking effective steps to address power sector issues, including electricity theft.

He reiterated the goal of eliminating electricity theft nationwide to provide cheaper electricity to the public.

PM Shehbaz says departments causing financial losses to be shut down

Leghari also pointed out the government’s progress in reducing electricity rates for industries by 10.69 rupees which will surely boost industrial activity and create more job opportunities.

Industrial sector: PM announces major power tariff cut

He assured that the government is aware of the farmers’ issues and it is working to provide maximum relief to the masses.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced earlier on Saturday that government institutions causing massive losses would be closed.

In his address to the nation, the premier said: “I have decided to close institutions that have become a burden instead of offering assistance,” adding that a ministerial committee has been formed.

“I will come to you with a new message in a couple of months,” PM Shehbaz said. “I think it will be a big step to reduce expenses and save funds.”

The premier mentioned his recent trips to China and the Middle East, saying that commitments for investment were secured during the visits.

power sector Pakistan power crisis Pakistan power generation

Comments

200 characters

Electricity rate reduction for industries will boost exports, says power minister

Afghan Taliban govt says to attend third round of UN-hosted Doha talks

Flooding hits China’s south, temperatures sizzle elsewhere

PM unveils his approach to economic austerity

Salaried class contributes Rs375bn to kitty, says FBR chief

‘E-Office to provide better public services, ensure transparency’

Senate panel puts off major budgetary proposal

FCA for May: Rs3.41/unit +ve adjustment sought

Iran rebukes G7 statement over its nuclear programme escalation

Sindh CM demands a new NFC award

Read more stories