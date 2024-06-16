Five terrorists killed in Khyber IBO: ISPR

At least five terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire with security forces during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Khyber district on Sunday, the military’s media affairs wing said on Sunday.

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement, the operation was conducted on the reported presence of terrorists.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the site. The terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as innocent civilians, the ISPR said.

“Sanitisation operation is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area as the security forces are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country,” it added.

Last week, the security forces killed at least 11 terrorists during an IBO in Lakki Marwat district.

The ISPR said an operation was launched on Tuesday in response to the recent Improvised Explosive Device (IED) explosion that claimed the lives of seven brave soldiers including Captain Muhammad Faraz Ilyas and Subedar Major Muhammad Nazir.