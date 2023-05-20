PM vows every possible support to UAE investors

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Friday assured that the government would extend every possible support to the investors from the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The PM, in a meeting with a delegation of UAE investors, welcomed the keen interest of Abu Dhabi Ports to invest in the ports and shipping industry of Pakistan.

Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook al Maktoum, a member of the ruling family of the UAE and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Ports headed the delegation.

Referring to the fraternal ties between Pakistan and UAE, Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan attached great importance to further expanding brotherly ties with UAE in diverse fields, particularly in trade and investment.

Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook al Maktoum said he was visiting Pakistan in less than two months again with the objective to give further momentum to UAE’s investment in Pakistan.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Faisal Ali Sabzwari, SAPM Dr Jehanzeb Khan, SAPM Syed Tariq Fatemi, and senior officials attended the meeting.