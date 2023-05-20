Pakistani panelists on Indian media’s talk shows

India under far-right BJP-Sangh Parivar combine is deriving a lot of satisfaction from the current happenings in Pakistan for some obvious reasons. Its media widely known as ‘Godi media’ working over time to the utter chagrin of entire Pakistani nation.

The Pakistanis, who are invited to broadcast shows by major Indian media outlets such as The Republic to become part of debates, are often seen voicing their internal differences that often lead to exchange of unsavory remarks against each other under the intense media glare.

That many of them often exhibit a lack of proper homework or preparation is a fact. Little do they however realize that rabid Hindutva proponent and TV anchor Arnab Goswami treats them with utter disdain or in the most unfair manner possible.

In other words, we have ourselves thrown up a golden opportunity for India’s far-right media to add to our misery through the use of new ammunition that it has found in the shape of current political and economic turmoil in Pakistan.

The Pakistanis who have been regularly appearing in their talk shows as panelists are requested to stop appearing in their shows if they cannot refrain from displaying their internal political grievances or disputes in front of Indian audience.

Mehdi Hasan (Karachi)

