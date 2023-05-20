AVN 53.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.83%)
BAFL 30.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.34%)
CNERGY 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.87%)
DFML 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
DGKC 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.87%)
EPCL 44.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.34%)
FCCL 12.04 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.84%)
FFL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.62%)
FLYNG 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.03%)
GGL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
HUBC 69.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.46%)
KAPCO 22.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
KEL 1.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.91%)
MLCF 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
NETSOL 74.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.4%)
OGDC 77.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.46%)
PAEL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
PIBTL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.55%)
PPL 60.34 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (2.01%)
PRL 13.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.86%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.82%)
SNGP 42.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.72%)
TELE 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.94%)
TPLP 12.53 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.37%)
TRG 101.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.15%)
UNITY 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
WTL 1.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,183 Increased By 5.8 (0.14%)
BR30 14,393 Increased By 40.6 (0.28%)
KSE100 41,599 Increased By 157.1 (0.38%)
KSE30 14,788 Increased By 28.3 (0.19%)
Opinion

Pakistani panelists on Indian media’s talk shows

Published 20 May, 2023 05:59am
India under far-right BJP-Sangh Parivar combine is deriving a lot of satisfaction from the current happenings in Pakistan for some obvious reasons. Its media widely known as ‘Godi media’ working over time to the utter chagrin of entire Pakistani nation.

The Pakistanis, who are invited to broadcast shows by major Indian media outlets such as The Republic to become part of debates, are often seen voicing their internal differences that often lead to exchange of unsavory remarks against each other under the intense media glare.

That many of them often exhibit a lack of proper homework or preparation is a fact. Little do they however realize that rabid Hindutva proponent and TV anchor Arnab Goswami treats them with utter disdain or in the most unfair manner possible.

In other words, we have ourselves thrown up a golden opportunity for India’s far-right media to add to our misery through the use of new ammunition that it has found in the shape of current political and economic turmoil in Pakistan.

The Pakistanis who have been regularly appearing in their talk shows as panelists are requested to stop appearing in their shows if they cannot refrain from displaying their internal political grievances or disputes in front of Indian audience.

Mehdi Hasan (Karachi)

