KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report Published 20 May, 2023 05:59am
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

==========================================================================================================
                     For the YEAR                Profit/ (Loss)     EPS         ANNUAL          CLOSURE OF
                         ENDED/      DIVIDEND/       After          (Rs)        GENERAL              SHARE
                      HALF YEARLY/    BONUS/       Taxation                     MEETING           TRANSFER
COMPANY                QUARTERLY      RIGHT        (Rs. in                                           BOOKS
                       ACCOUNTS                    million)                                               
==========================================================================================================
Pakistan               31.12.2022     Nil        (88,008.417)     (16.81) (*)   17.06.2023   09.06.2023 to
International
Airlines Corporation   Year End                                    (8.41) (#)   10.00.A.M       17.06.2023
(Unconsolidated)                                                                  AGM
Emco Industries Ltd.    -              -               -              -         26.06.2023   19.06.2023 to
                                                                                11.00.A.M.      26.06.2023
                                                                                  EOGM
==========================================================================================================

Indication: (*) A Class Ordinary Shares of Rs.10/- Each (#) B Class Ordinary Shares of Rs.5/- Each

