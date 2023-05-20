KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/ (Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== Pakistan 31.12.2022 Nil (88,008.417) (16.81) (*) 17.06.2023 09.06.2023 to International Airlines Corporation Year End (8.41) (#) 10.00.A.M 17.06.2023 (Unconsolidated) AGM Emco Industries Ltd. - - - - 26.06.2023 19.06.2023 to 11.00.A.M. 26.06.2023 EOGM ==========================================================================================================

Indication: (*) A Class Ordinary Shares of Rs.10/- Each (#) B Class Ordinary Shares of Rs.5/- Each

