66 members of US Congress sign a letter on Pakistan

United States members of Congress delivered a letter urging United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken to persuade the Government of Pakistan towards a greater commitment to democracy, human rights, and the rules of law, according to a press release.

As supporters of a strong bilateral US-Pakistan relationship, United States Congress members have become increasingly concerned about the current situation in Pakistan, which includes bans on demonstrations and the deaths of government critics.

In this critical moment, US diplomatic leadership is necessary to prevent further erosion of democratic protections. This letter makes our position clear — supporting democracy in Pakistan is in the national interest of the United States of America.

Strong, democratic Pakistan critical to US interests: state department spokesperson

Congresswoman Maxine Waters, a senior leader United States Congress, has spoken by Zoom with Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan.

United States law makers are becoming very concerned from the news coming out of Pakistan. Torture, arrests of political leaders, rape and torture of women who are demonstrating, torture of journalists and this behavior is nothing new as it is just being repeated as it was also done when East Pakistan separated from Pakistan forming Bangladesh.

United States law makers are being urged by Pakistani Americans to put U.S sanction on Pakistan Government officials who are involved in human right violations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023