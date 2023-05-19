AVN 53.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.19%)
May 19, 2023
‘Supporting democracy’: 66 members of US Congress sign a letter on Pakistan

May 19, 2023
United States members of Congress delivered a letter urging United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken to persuade the Government of Pakistan towards a greater commitment to democracy, human rights, and the rules of law, according to a press release.

As supporters of a strong bilateral US-Pakistan relationship, United States Congress members have become increasingly concerned about the current situation in Pakistan, which includes bans on demonstrations and the deaths of government critics.

In this critical moment, US diplomatic leadership is necessary to prevent further erosion of democratic protections. This letter makes our position clear — supporting democracy in Pakistan is in the national interest of the United States of America.

Strong, democratic Pakistan critical to US interests: state department spokesperson

Congresswoman Maxine Waters, a senior leader United States Congress, has spoken by Zoom with Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan.

United States law makers are becoming very concerned from the news coming out of Pakistan. Torture, arrests of political leaders, rape and torture of women who are demonstrating, torture of journalists and this behavior is nothing new as it is just being repeated as it was also done when East Pakistan separated from Pakistan forming Bangladesh.

United States law makers are being urged by Pakistani Americans to put U.S sanction on Pakistan Government officials who are involved in human right violations.

TimeToMovveOn May 19, 2023 07:05am
Pakistani Americans here in America have an interesting history. They first went Modi bashing and wrote to Congress to intervene. Then they went India bashing and wrote to Congress to intervene on Kashmir. Now they have gone full circle, and finally went Pakistan/PDM bashing and went to Congress to intervene.
Abdullah May 19, 2023 08:04am
Imran friend in US are worried that if he is disqualified who will run there agenda as the sharifs and zardaris are in china camp now.
Love Your Country May 19, 2023 10:22am
What happened to US bashing of IK Niazi?
Pakistani1 May 19, 2023 11:26am
The original narrative of Imran Khan regarding US involvement in his dismissal has taken a HUGGGGEEE U Turn! Seems he was living on support from Foreign powers!
