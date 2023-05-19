Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================================
For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
==========================================================================================================
First Credit And - - - - 10.06.2023 03.06.2023 to
Investment Bank Ltd. 12.00.P.M. 10.06.2023
EOGM
IBL Healthcare Ltd. - - - - 08.06.2023 02.06.2023 to
04.00.P.M. 08.06.2023
EOGM
==========================================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments