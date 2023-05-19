AVN 53.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
BAFL 30.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.82%)
BOP 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
CNERGY 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.87%)
DFML 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
DGKC 46.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.3%)
EPCL 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.68%)
FCCL 12.04 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.84%)
FFL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
FLYNG 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.69%)
GGL 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.38%)
HUBC 69.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.09%)
HUMNL 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.43%)
KAPCO 22.84 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.26%)
KEL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.07%)
LOTCHEM 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.79%)
MLCF 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
NETSOL 73.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.67%)
OGDC 77.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.2%)
PAEL 10.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.8%)
PPL 59.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
PRL 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.91%)
SNGP 42.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.62%)
TELE 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.67%)
TPLP 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
TRG 100.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.66%)
UNITY 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
WTL 1.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,175 Decreased By -1.9 (-0.05%)
BR30 14,366 Increased By 13.4 (0.09%)
KSE100 41,505 Increased By 63.3 (0.15%)
KSE30 14,761 Increased By 0.6 (0%)
Dividend/Bonus Announcements

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
19 May, 2023
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

==========================================================================================================
                     For the YEAR                Profit/(Loss)      EPS         ANNUAL          CLOSURE OF
                         ENDED/      DIVIDEND/       After          (Rs)        GENERAL              SHARE
                      HALF YEARLY/    BONUS/       Taxation                     MEETING           TRANSFER
COMPANY                QUARTERLY      RIGHT        (Rs. in                                           BOOKS
                       ACCOUNTS                    million)                                               
==========================================================================================================
First Credit And       -              -             -                -         10.06.2023    03.06.2023 to
Investment Bank Ltd.                                                           12.00.P.M.       10.06.2023
                                                                               EOGM
IBL Healthcare Ltd.    -              -             -                -         08.06.2023    02.06.2023 to
                                                                               04.00.P.M.       08.06.2023
                                                                               EOGM
==========================================================================================================

