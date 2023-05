At least one person was killed and three others were injured as a result of a blast at Peshawar’s Ring Road, Aaj News reported on Thursday.

As per initial reports, the blast occurred in the parking area of a restaurant.

The security and rescue teams reached the spot soon after the incident.

The injured were shifted to the Hayatabad Medical Complex.

Meanwhile, the police cordoned off the area and started a search operation.

It is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.