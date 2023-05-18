IHC orders Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s release

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered on Thursday the release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb issued the order for the release of Qureshi after the completion of arguments from both sides. He also declared the 3 MPO (power to arrest and detain suspected persons) null and void.

The senior PTI leader was arrested last week for “inciting violent protests” following the former PM’s Imran Khan’s arrest on May 9.

On Wednesday, Imran condemned the illegal arrests and abduction“ of Qureshi, Secretary General Asad Umar, Shireen Mazari, Shehrayar Afridi’s wife as well as the arrest of PTI workers.

Many of our female MNAs, supporters, and workers are being held in jails across Pakistan under inhumane conditions, vulnerable to police excesses.

These abductions and the treatment being meted out to women by this fascist government are not only grave human rights violations but are strictly against our culture and Islamic teachings.

All these women must be immediately released. Their continued incarceration is unconscionable. I am also raising this with International Human Rights Organizations“, he tweeted.

Shireen Mazari, Yasmin Rashid taken into custody, says PTI

Following Imran’s arrest, protests erupted throughout Pakistan that transformed into violence.

Nearly 2,000 people were arrested and at least eight were killed.

Hundreds of protesters blocked highways and main entry, and exit routes to all major cities, attacking and burning state buildings, police, and public vehicles and rampaging through army installations.

The protests dampened on May 11 after the Supreme Court of Pakistan ordered Imran’s release.

On Wednesday, Punjab caretaker Information Minister Amir Mir on Wednesday gave a 24-hour deadline to the PTI to “hand over terrorists seeking refuge in Zaman Park”.

In a press conference, he stated that 30 to 40 “terrorists” who participated in the “May 9 mayhem” following Imran’s arrest have been given safe refuge in the former prime minister’s Zaman Park residence.

“PTI is requested to hand over these terrorists to Punjab Police. The Punjab interim government is giving the PTI leadership 24 hours,” Mir said.

“PTI is acting like an anti-state party and its Chairman Imran Khan has been targeting the military for more than a year,” he added.