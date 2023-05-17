AVN 61.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.24%)
BAFL 30.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.16%)
BOP 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
CNERGY 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.59%)
DFML 11.09 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (12.36%)
DGKC 47.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-3.22%)
EPCL 44.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.51%)
FCCL 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.7%)
FFL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.64%)
FLYNG 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.06%)
GGL 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.15%)
HUBC 70.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.56%)
HUMNL 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.86%)
KAPCO 22.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
KEL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.05%)
LOTCHEM 27.02 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.54%)
MLCF 27.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.37%)
NETSOL 74.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.15%)
OGDC 78.04 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.96%)
PAEL 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.58%)
PIBTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.53%)
PPL 59.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.23%)
PRL 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.51%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.31%)
SNGP 41.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.87%)
TELE 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.38%)
TPLP 12.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.72%)
TRG 104.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.89%)
UNITY 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.59%)
BR100 4,228 Decreased By -11.6 (-0.27%)
BR30 14,543 Decreased By -102.2 (-0.7%)
KSE100 41,834 Decreased By -172.6 (-0.41%)
KSE30 14,944 Decreased By -82.3 (-0.55%)
Brecorder Logo
May 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Afghanistan tour of Bangladesh trimmed to avoid ‘burnout’

AFP Published 17 May, 2023 07:53pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

DHAKA: Bangladesh’s cricket board said Wednesday that the upcoming tour by Afghanistan has been trimmed to avoid player “burnout” ahead of the Asia Cup and World Cup.

Afghanistan were scheduled to play two Tests, three one-day internationals and three Twenty20 internationals when they tour Bangladesh in June.

But the board said the visitors would now play only one Test, three ODIs and two T20Is in two phases in June and July.

“They were keen to play all the matches. But we had to reduce some matches to save the players from burnout,” cricket operations chief Jalal Yunus told AFP.

“This is a World Cup year, and we also have the Asia Cup coming. So we felt we needed to keep the players fresh,” he said.

Afghanistan will play the Test from June 14 to 18, return home for the Eid al-Adha festival and then come back to complete the series in Chittagong and Sylhet by July 18.

They have so far played only one Test against Bangladesh, which they won by 224 runs in Chittagong in 2019.

The Asia Cup is due to be held in Pakistan in September and the World Cup in India the following month. It is unclear however whether India will travel to Pakistan and vice versa.

Bangladesh Afghanistan Bangladesh Cricket Board

Comments

1000 characters

Afghanistan tour of Bangladesh trimmed to avoid ‘burnout’

Punjab govt gives PTI 24 hours to hand over ‘terrorists’ staying at Zaman Park

Inter-bank: rupee sustains losses, settles at 285.4 against US dollar

Political and economic turmoil: Pakistan’s open market sees dollar shortage yet again

COAS assures military's 'rank and file' culprits of May 9 riots will be brought to justice

IHC extends order against Imran’s arrest till May 31

The Organic Meat Company Ltd to acquire MSMH for Rs170mn

Nothing can make me leave PTI, says Ali Zaidi while condemning May 9 violence

India launches $2bn incentive package to boost IT hardware production

Oil steady as demand worries face tight supply outlook

PTI’s Amir Kiyani announces to quit politics

Read more stories