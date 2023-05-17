AVN 62.66 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.16%)
BAFL 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
BOP 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.13%)
CNERGY 3.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.88%)
DFML 11.13 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (12.77%)
DGKC 47.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.16%)
EPCL 45.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FCCL 12.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.86%)
FFL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.87%)
FLYNG 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.06%)
GGL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUBC 70.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.49%)
HUMNL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.69%)
KAPCO 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
KEL 1.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.54%)
LOTCHEM 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.09%)
MLCF 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.6%)
NETSOL 75.00 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.68%)
OGDC 79.15 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.39%)
PAEL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.46%)
PIBTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.02%)
PPL 60.15 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.7%)
PRL 13.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.45%)
SNGP 42.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.29%)
TELE 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.51%)
TPLP 12.52 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
TRG 104.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.42%)
UNITY 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,246 Increased By 5.9 (0.14%)
BR30 14,629 Decreased By -16.1 (-0.11%)
KSE100 41,982 Decreased By -24.1 (-0.06%)
KSE30 15,018 Decreased By -7.8 (-0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
May 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

France’s Sarkozy, defending his ‘honour’, awaits corruption appeal verdict

Reuters Published 17 May, 2023 10:27am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

PARIS: The Paris Court of Appeals will on Wednesday rule on Nicolas Sarkozy’s bid to overturn a conviction for bribery and influence-peddling, one of several legal battles the former French president has been fighting over the past decade.

A lower court in 2021 found Sarkozy guilty of trying to bribe a judge after leaving office, and of peddling influence in exchange for confidential information about an investigation into his 2007 campaign finances.

He was sentenced to three years in prison, two of them suspended, in what was a stunning fall from grace for a former president who once bestrode the world. Sarkozy, 68, who served one term as French president from 2007 to 2012, has constantly denied any wrongdoing.

Earlier this month, financial prosecutors in a separate case requested Sarkozy face trial on charges of corruption and illegal financing of an election campaign related to alleged Libyan funding of his 2007 presidential bid.

The case at the centre of Wednesday’s appeals court ruling - - known in France as the “wiretapping affair” - is indirectly linked to the suspicion of illegal Libyan financing.

In 2013, investigators looking into the Libyan connection decided to wire-tap two of Sarkozy’s phone lines.

As they did, they discovered a secret phone line used by the ex-president and his lawyer, ultimately leading to the corruption investigation. During the appeals trial, Sarkozy said “I’m here to defend my honour, which has been violated.

France promises Ukraine more light tanks, armoured cars

I’m here to convince the court that I did nothing“, his voice trembling. “Am I a serious offender because I’m calling…my lawyer and friend?” he said, referring to phone conversations with his lawyer, who is also standing trial along with Sarkozy and a judge who according to prosecutors were part of the conspiracy.

The public prosecutor has requested a three-year suspended prison term, a slightly milder sentence than the initial conviction.

The only other president during the course of France’s 64-year-old Fifth Republic to be convicted by a court was Sarkozy’s conservative predecessor, the late Jacques Chirac, who was found guilty of corruption in 2011.

Nicolas Sarkozy Paris Court

Comments

1000 characters

France’s Sarkozy, defending his ‘honour’, awaits corruption appeal verdict

Intra-day update: rupee slightly stronger against US dollar

Chancery building in Washington: Cabinet approves $7.1m sale price

Power sector subsidy: Finance shows willingness to allocate Rs450bn

ECC approves Rs5.57bn TSG for urea subsidy

Second consecutive month: Pakistan posts $18m current account surplus in April

NHA has not received any money from PM’s package for Balochistan, Senate body told

Budget measures regarding new housing societies: FBR, provinces to document ‘plot file’ trading

Rising steel smuggling from Iran, Afghanistan: PALSP issues ‘stern warning’ to FBR

‘Contempt of parliament’ bill passed by NA: Legislature vies for institutional hegemony?

CJP says his ‘Good to see you’ remark misreported

Read more stories