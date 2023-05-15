AVN 61.25 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.06%)
France promises Ukraine more light tanks, armoured cars

AFP Published 15 May, 2023 12:17pm
Photo: AFP
PARIS: France on Monday announced dozens more light tanks and armoured vehicles for Ukraine’s army, together with training for the soldiers using them.

In their joint statement, French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also called for fresh sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

“In the coming weeks, France will train and equip several battalions with tens of armored vehicles and light tanks including AMX-10RC,” said the statement.

Paris would also focus its efforts “in supporting Ukraine’s air defense capacities in order to defend its population against Russian strikes”.

“Ukraine and France agree on the need to increase collective pressure on Russia through further sanctions to weaken Russia’s ability to continue its illegal war of aggression.”

Zelensky shores up weapons pledges as EU honours Ukraine fight

Their announcement came after Zelensky flew into France late Sunday and joined Macron for a dinner at the Elysee Palace.

“Paris. With each visit, Ukraine’s defense and offensive capabilities are expanding,” Zelensky tweeted as he flew to the Villacoublay airbase.

“The ties with Europe are getting stronger, and the pressure on Russia is growing.”

