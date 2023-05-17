Oil prices: Govt gave relief in difficult situation: Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday said the finance minister gave relief to the people by reducing the petroleum prices even in the current difficult economic situation.

Addressing a news conference, she said May 9 tragedy would have not occurred if the main culprits of attacks on PTV Headquarters in 2014 were held accountable and awarded strict punishment.

She said the politics of PTI Chief Imran Khan is based on chaos, anarchy in the society, and enmity towards the nation.

The minister alleged the plot of attacking national installations including Jinnah House and burning the monuments of Shuhada and Ghazis was hatched in Zaman Park.

She claimed the PTI leaders gave targets along with instructions to the armed gangs of their Tiger Force to attack national installations.

Aurangzeb said the entire nation is in shock over the May 9th tragedy when armed forces’ installations and public and private buildings were attacked and torched. Relief cannot be given to those who burn the country, she maintained.

The minister claimed they have concrete evidence that PTI leaders issued instructions to activists of Tiger Force to attack state institutions. Imran Khan attacked the national institutions and put the blame on the institutions, the minister further said while adding: “if Imran Khan had evidence, why didn’t he present it in the court.”

She said the allegations of Imran Khan on the state institutions for burning and damaging the state installations are “baseless and false”.

Strongly criticizing the judiciary, the minister said Imran Khan is being “backed and encouraged” by the apex court, which is tantamount to tarnishing and humiliating its own image.

