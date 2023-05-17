AVN 61.94 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.13%)
CFO Conference 2023: Message from Akif Saeed, Chairman, Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan

Published 17 May, 2023 06:22am
TEXT: I would like to commend the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan for organizing the CFO Conference 2023 & Professional Excellence Awards, and for continuing its legacy of professional development and promotion of global standards in financial reporting, auditing and ethics in Pakistan.

This year’s CFO conference theme “Resilient CFO – Balancing the Agenda for Tomorrow” is very pertinent in today’s context and is aligned with SECP’s efforts for creation of a business sector that is connected with the economic and social development needs of the country. With rapid advancements in digital technologies and growing focus on long-term sustainability and resilience, especially post Covid pandemic, businesses must re-evaluate and assess their business strategies to strive for value creation, while being mindful of ESG considerations. Therefore, this conference is a very welcome development as it will guide CFOs about their responsibilities and expectations going forward.

The SECP, on its part, is dedicated towards creation of an inclusive and sustainable regulatory ecosystem through encouraging innovation, leveraging technology to improve financial reporting and advocating socially responsible business practices through rationalized governance frameworks. In this regard, I would like to applaud ICAP for its timely and able support in our combined mission to strengthen Pakistan’s regulatory infrastructure.

Moreover, it is inspiring to note that ICAP is organizing the Professional Excellence Awards ceremony, to acknowledge the significant contributions by ICAP members in their respective organizations. Such awards not only make the high achievers feel valued, but also serve as goal for others to strive towards excellence. On behalf of SECP, I would like to congratulate all the winners.

SECP Akif Saeed CFO Conference 2023 Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan

