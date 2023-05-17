KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (May 16, 2023).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-1 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan National Shalamar Oil Ship Corpt 13-05-2023 OP-2 Eastern Disc Gas Trans Maritime 14-05-2023 Orchid Oil (Pvt) Ltd Op-3 Clean Load Transtrade 14-05-2023 Sanctuary (H.S.F.O) (Pvt) Ltd B-1 Hakone Disc Base Gac Pakistan 15-05-2023 Galaxy Oil (Pvt) Ltd B-2 Devashree Disc Alpine Marine Chemical Services 15-05-2023 (Pvt) Ltd B-8/B-9 Indepndent Disc Load Riazeda 15-05-2023 Spirit Container (Pvt) Ltd ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Sapt-3 Grace Disc Load Diamond Shipping Bridge Contaner Services (Pvt) 15-05-2023 ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= M.T.Shalamar 16-05-2023 Disc. Crude Oil Pakistan National Ship Corpt Grace Bridge 16-05-2023 Disc. Load Diamond Shipping Contaner Services (Pvt) Expected Arrivals Ren Jian 25 16-05-2023 D/L Container United Marine Agencies Pvt Ltd Ever Uranus 16-05-2023 D/L Container Green Pak Shipping Pvt Ltd Ssl Delhi 17-05-2023 D/L Container Oceansea Shipping Pvt Ltd Clemens Schulte 17-05-2023 D/L Container Ocean Network Express Pakistan Seaspan Osaka 17-05-2023 D/L Container Ocean Network Express Pakistan Oceana Pearl 17-05-2023 D/9873 Legend Shipping & General Cargo Logistics Pvt ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Lotus A 16-05-2023 Container Ship - Anbien Bay 16-05-2023 Container Ship - Ksl Xinyang 16-05-2023 General Cargo - Kmtc Chennai 16-05-2023 Container Ship - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 YM Saturn Palm oil Alpine May 15, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT TormThyra Palm oil Alpine May 14, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT MYNY Containers CMA CGM May 15, 2023 PAK ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Al-Soor-II Gas oil GAC May 15, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC LPG TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC Calypso Gas LPG CGW May 15, 2023 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Lisa Containers GAC May 16, 2023 MSC Silvia Containers MSC Pak -do- FMT Gumuldur Chemicals Alpine -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= MYNY Containers CMA CGM PAK May 15, 2023 Al-Soor-II Gas oil GAC -do- ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= DM Dragon Chemicals Alpine May 16, 2023 Al-Salam-II Gas oil Trans Marine -do- Express Rome Containers Hapag Lloyd Waiting for berth Easline Zhang- Jia-Gang Palm oil Alpine -do- XT Dolphin Palm oil Alpine -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Maersk Sentosa Containers GAC May 16, 2023 MSC Elaine Containers MSC PAK -do- Clemens Schulte Containers O.N.E May 17, 2023 EM Astoria Containers GAC -do- =============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023