KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (May 16, 2023).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-1 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan National
Shalamar Oil Ship Corpt 13-05-2023
OP-2 Eastern Disc Gas Trans Maritime 14-05-2023
Orchid Oil (Pvt) Ltd
Op-3 Clean Load Transtrade 14-05-2023
Sanctuary (H.S.F.O) (Pvt) Ltd
B-1 Hakone Disc Base Gac Pakistan 15-05-2023
Galaxy Oil (Pvt) Ltd
B-2 Devashree Disc Alpine Marine
Chemical Services 15-05-2023
(Pvt) Ltd
B-8/B-9 Indepndent Disc Load Riazeda 15-05-2023
Spirit Container (Pvt) Ltd
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-3 Grace Disc Load Diamond Shipping
Bridge Contaner Services (Pvt) 15-05-2023
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
M.T.Shalamar 16-05-2023 Disc. Crude Oil Pakistan National
Ship Corpt
Grace Bridge 16-05-2023 Disc. Load Diamond Shipping
Contaner Services (Pvt)
Expected Arrivals
Ren Jian 25 16-05-2023 D/L Container United Marine
Agencies Pvt Ltd
Ever Uranus 16-05-2023 D/L Container Green Pak
Shipping Pvt Ltd
Ssl Delhi 17-05-2023 D/L Container Oceansea Shipping
Pvt Ltd
Clemens Schulte 17-05-2023 D/L Container Ocean Network
Express Pakistan
Seaspan Osaka 17-05-2023 D/L Container Ocean Network
Express Pakistan
Oceana Pearl 17-05-2023 D/9873 Legend Shipping &
General Cargo Logistics Pvt
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Lotus A 16-05-2023 Container Ship -
Anbien Bay 16-05-2023 Container Ship -
Ksl Xinyang 16-05-2023 General Cargo -
Kmtc Chennai 16-05-2023 Container Ship -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 YM Saturn Palm oil Alpine May 15, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT TormThyra Palm oil Alpine May 14, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT MYNY Containers CMA CGM May 15, 2023
PAK
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Al-Soor-II Gas oil GAC May 15, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC Calypso Gas LPG CGW May 15, 2023
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Lisa Containers GAC May 16, 2023
MSC Silvia Containers MSC Pak -do-
FMT Gumuldur Chemicals Alpine -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
MYNY Containers CMA CGM PAK May 15, 2023
Al-Soor-II Gas oil GAC -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
DM Dragon Chemicals Alpine May 16, 2023
Al-Salam-II Gas oil Trans Marine -do-
Express Rome Containers Hapag Lloyd Waiting for berth
Easline Zhang-
Jia-Gang Palm oil Alpine -do-
XT Dolphin Palm oil Alpine -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Maersk
Sentosa Containers GAC May 16, 2023
MSC Elaine Containers MSC PAK -do-
Clemens
Schulte Containers O.N.E May 17, 2023
EM Astoria Containers GAC -do-
=============================================================================
