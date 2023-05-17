AVN 61.94 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.13%)
Recorder Report Published 17 May, 2023 06:22am
KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (May 16, 2023).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-1              M.T            Disc Crude     Pakistan National
                  Shalamar       Oil            Ship Corpt         13-05-2023
OP-2              Eastern        Disc Gas       Trans Maritime     14-05-2023
                  Orchid         Oil            (Pvt) Ltd
Op-3              Clean          Load           Transtrade         14-05-2023
                  Sanctuary      (H.S.F.O)      (Pvt) Ltd
B-1               Hakone         Disc Base      Gac Pakistan       15-05-2023
                  Galaxy         Oil            (Pvt) Ltd
B-2               Devashree      Disc           Alpine Marine
                                 Chemical       Services           15-05-2023
                                                (Pvt) Ltd
B-8/B-9           Indepndent     Disc Load      Riazeda            15-05-2023
                  Spirit         Container      (Pvt) Ltd
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-3            Grace          Disc Load      Diamond Shipping
                  Bridge         Contaner       Services (Pvt)     15-05-2023
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
M.T.Shalamar      16-05-2023     Disc. Crude Oil            Pakistan National
                                                                   Ship Corpt
Grace Bridge      16-05-2023     Disc. Load                  Diamond Shipping
                                 Contaner                      Services (Pvt)
Expected Arrivals
Ren Jian 25       16-05-2023     D/L Container                  United Marine
                                                             Agencies Pvt Ltd
Ever Uranus       16-05-2023     D/L Container                      Green Pak
                                                             Shipping Pvt Ltd
Ssl Delhi         17-05-2023     D/L Container              Oceansea Shipping
                                                                      Pvt Ltd
Clemens Schulte   17-05-2023     D/L Container                  Ocean Network
                                                             Express Pakistan
Seaspan Osaka     17-05-2023     D/L Container                  Ocean Network
                                                             Express Pakistan
Oceana Pearl      17-05-2023     D/9873                     Legend Shipping &
                                 General Cargo                  Logistics Pvt
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Lotus A           16-05-2023     Container Ship                             -
Anbien Bay        16-05-2023     Container Ship                             -
Ksl Xinyang       16-05-2023     General Cargo                              -
Kmtc Chennai      16-05-2023     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              YM Saturn      Palm oil       Alpine           May 15, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               TormThyra      Palm oil       Alpine           May 14, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              MYNY           Containers     CMA CGM          May 15, 2023
                                                PAK
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Al-Soor-II     Gas oil        GAC              May 15, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC              Calypso Gas    LPG            CGW              May 15, 2023
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Lisa              Containers     GAC                             May 16, 2023
MSC Silvia        Containers     MSC Pak                                 -do-
FMT Gumuldur      Chemicals      Alpine                                  -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
MYNY              Containers     CMA CGM PAK                     May 15, 2023
Al-Soor-II        Gas oil        GAC                                     -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
DM Dragon         Chemicals      Alpine                          May 16, 2023
Al-Salam-II       Gas oil        Trans Marine                            -do-
Express Rome      Containers     Hapag Lloyd                Waiting for berth
Easline Zhang-
Jia-Gang          Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
XT Dolphin        Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Maersk
Sentosa           Containers     GAC                             May 16, 2023
MSC Elaine        Containers     MSC PAK                                 -do-
Clemens
Schulte           Containers     O.N.E                           May 17, 2023
EM Astoria        Containers     GAC                                     -do-
=============================================================================

