BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (May 16, 2023). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (May 16, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 42,006.25
High: 42,081.57
Low: 41,718.42
Net Change: 287.82
Volume (000): 101,393
Value (000): 4,793,002
Makt Cap (000) 1,499,462,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,557.26
NET CH (+) 51.71
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,315.58
NET CH (-) 6.35
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,919.88
NET CH (+) 54.85
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,498.17
NET CH (-) 9.47
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,878.16
NET CH (+) 64.28
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,883.95
NET CH (+) 4.17
------------------------------------
As on: 16-May-2023
====================================
