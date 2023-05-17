KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (May 16, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 42,006.25 High: 42,081.57 Low: 41,718.42 Net Change: 287.82 Volume (000): 101,393 Value (000): 4,793,002 Makt Cap (000) 1,499,462,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,557.26 NET CH (+) 51.71 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,315.58 NET CH (-) 6.35 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,919.88 NET CH (+) 54.85 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,498.17 NET CH (-) 9.47 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,878.16 NET CH (+) 64.28 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,883.95 NET CH (+) 4.17 ------------------------------------ As on: 16-May-2023 ====================================

